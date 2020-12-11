N.H. hotel worker assaulted after telling man to put on a mask

A woman working in a Manchester, N.H., hotel was assaulted with a vase after she told a man to put on a mask as he walked through the lobby, police said Friday.

Police are searching for the man, who was seen on video picking up a vase off a table and then throwing it at the worker who stood nearby, hitting her in her face. The man immediately took off as the vase shattered on the floor.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, told police the man began yelling profanities at her when she told him to put on a mask. She then told the man to leave, at which point he picked up and threw a glass vase at her.