N.H. hotel worker assaulted after telling man to put on a mask

A woman working in a Manchester, N.H., hotel was assaulted with a vase after she told a man to put on a mask as he walked through the lobby, police said Friday.
Police are searching for the man, who was seen on video picking up a vase off a table and then throwing it at the worker who stood nearby, hitting her in her face. The man immediately took off as the vase shattered on the floor.
The woman, who suffered minor injuries, told police the man began yelling profanities at her when she told him to put on a mask. She then told the man to leave, at which point he picked up and threw a glass vase at her.
The incident was reported about 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express at 1298 Porter St.
Manchester police published the video and images of the man on Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 603-668-8711.
This incident occurred on December 8th at the Holiday Inn Express. The hotel employee asked this unknown male to wear a...Posted by Manchester NH Police on Friday, December 11, 2020
