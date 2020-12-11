Police found ‘brutal and very bloody’ scene in Middleborough home where couple was killed

The bodies of Renee True, 55, and David True, 52, were found inside their house at 3 Highland St. Thursday morning.

Ryan C. True, 21,was arraigned on two counts of murder in Wareham District Court. Prosecutors asked that he be held without bail. His defense attorney asked that a competency evaluation be conducted on True.

A Middleborough man was arraigned Friday morning on charges that he stabbed and killed his parents at their home.

Prosecutors said True is autistic and lived with his parents at the home. Police had responded to the address around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to check on the well-being of one of the victims who hadn’t shown up for work.

Advertisement

When police and firefighters gained access to the home they encountered a “brutal and very bloody scene,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the body of David True was found under a comforter in an office on the first floor, and the body of Renee True was found upstairs in a second floor bedroom.

Prosecutors said the request for the well-being check was made by True’s half-brother, who called police after he couldn’t get a hold of his mother and stepfather. He told police that True called him and told him that “something bad had happened” and that he was the only one who left the house alive.

True told his half-brother that on Wednesday evening he was playing video games and his father was drunk and came into the room to harass him and that he “had enough and did what he had to do.”

After finding the bodies police called True, who was a couple streets away in his mother’s Kia, and asked him to meet police back at the home. After True arrived he was placed under arrest. Police observed bandages on True’s hand and what appeared to be bloodstains on his clothing. Police also found a folding knife, gloves, a roll of duct tape, and two large suitcases in the vehicle.

Advertisement

True later consented to an interview and told police that on Wednesday at around 5 p.m. he and his father got into an altercation and he pulled out a knife and stabbed his father multiple times, and then stabbed his mother repeatedly. He left that morning in his mother’s Kia.

True’s half-brother told police that his parents had been having a tough time with True and he’d been refusing to take his medication.

According to town assessor records, the single-family home at 3 Highland St. was purchased by David and Renee True in 2002. Records show that the two-bedroom Cape style home was built that same year.

David True was employed by MCE Dirtworks Inc., a paving and excavation company based in Easton, the company said on Facebook.

“David True was truly one of the best men we have had the privilege of knowing. His charisma and passion for his work were contagious; a true leader,’' a company statement said. “He will be sorely missed by all of us here and by anyone lucky enough to call him their friend.’'

Renee True was a school bus driver for the town’s school system and the yellow school bus assigned to her was in the driveway when police arrived on Thursday, according to prosecutors.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Renee and David True were found inside their home. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





Advertisement









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.