Representative Ayanna Pressley urges state lawmakers to reject Governor Baker’s proposed amendments to police reform bill

While Baker supported a number of the bill’s provisions, including the creation of a new commission that would certify officers and investigate misconduct, he opposes giving the responsibility of overseeing police training to the body, instead pushing to keep that oversight within his administration. A majority of seats on the commission would go to civilians, which Baker said he disagrees with in a letter to lawmakers.

“By refusing to sign the legislation, sending it back to the Legislature and demanding amendments that will water down important aspects of the bill, Governor Baker is once again demonstrating his disregard for the communities most impacted by our broken status quo system of injustice,” Pressley said in a statement.

Representative Ayanna Pressley on Friday urged state lawmakers to reject Governor Charlie Baker’s proposed amendments to the sweeping police reform bill the Legislature passed earlier this month and pressed the governor to sign the measure into law, saying the bill was “already a compromise.”

He also opposes the bill’s provision that seeks to limit police access to facial recognition technology, writing in his letter that the measure “ignores the important role it can play in solving crime.”

Advertisement

Pressley urged lawmakers to reject Baker’s proposed changes to those two measures in her statement and expanded on her position while calling into GBH on Friday.

“I’m calling on all state legislators to strike down these amendments,” Pressley told GBH’s Boston Public Radio. “They’re weakening what is already a modest proposal given the depth of the hurt caused by generations of brutality caused by police, unchecked, without accountability.”

She said facial recognition technology “has already been proven to be biased, racist technology.”

“The whole reason why we have the crisis of police brutality and mass incarceration has everything to do with communities that have historically been underresourced and oversurveilled and policed,” she said.

Advertisement

A request for comment from Baker’s office was not immediately returned. His office said Thursday the governor would veto the bill if his requested changes aren’t made.

The House had passed the 129-page proposal on Dec. 1 without a veto-proof majority. With the bill back in the Legislature, lawmakers can consider additional amendments beyond Baker’s or send it back to him without any other changes. The latter would mean the governor would have to sign the bill, veto it, or let it become law without his signature.

Matt Stout of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.