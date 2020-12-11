Retired Salem police captain donates plane to local organ transplant organization

Joe Michallyszyn, a retired Salem police captain, donated then helped sell his 1969 Cessna 150k aircraft to raise funds for matchingdonors.com , the organization said in a news release.

An 83-year-old pilot from Salem took his final flight earlier this year before donating his plane to a Canton-based nonprofit that helps people in need of organ transplants.

Michallyszyn, who bought the plane in the 1970s, decided it was time to keep his feet on the ground. He made his final flight from Beverly Airport in early 2020 with a friend he met at church. They took a scenic ride above the North Shore.

Advertisement

He thought about selling the plane. But he decided instead to try to help a good cause.

Michallyszyn had known someone at his church who had needed a kidney transplant and decided to help an organization devoted to saving lives.

He donated the plane and helped them sell it so that the money raised could help matchingdonors.com link people who need organ transplants with potential donors.

“You hear about old pilots and you hear about bold pilots,” said Michallyszyn, a proud member of UFO - United Flying Octogenarians. “But you’ll never hear off an old, bold pilot.”





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.