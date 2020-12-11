Senator Whitehouse just shook up the Olympics forever

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think it’s safe to say that the Cam Newton era should be over for the Patriots. Maybe they should have signed Colt McCoy. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 69,247 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 948 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 28.3 percent. The state announced 14 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,498. There were 466 people in the hospital.

No, US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will not be entering the break dancing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

But Rhode Island’s junior senator could play a major role in the Olympics for generations now that legislation he spearheaded to impose criminal penalties on those who engage in cheating conspiracies (think steroids) has been signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Whitehouse was the lead Senate sponsor on the Rodchenkov Act, which is named after the man who once ran Russia’s anti-doping program and later admitted to be part of a widespread cheating scandal. If you haven’t seen the documentary “Icarus” on Netflix, it’s worth watching this weekend.

The legislation is pretty straightforward. It states that criminal penalties of up to 10 years in prison and/or heavy fines can be assessed to anyone who is convicted of attempting to influence a major international sport competition through prohibited substances or methods.

”The thing an athlete wants more than anyone else is to feel that their talents in fair competition were rewarded,” Whitehouse said this week. “And if somebody beats them fair and square, that may be disappointing, but that’s competition.”

While the legislation includes a special carve out specifically for individual athletes (if they are cheating all by themselves), Whitehouse said that doesn’t mean that they can’t be charged as part of a broader conspiracy. Officials in Russia have criticized the bill because it doesn’t apply to professional leagues in the US.

The bill is significant. Doping is only going to get more sophisticated in the coming years, and we’ve already seen how far some countries, teams, and groups are willing to go to win. While the Olympic committee has always had the ability to strip winners of their medals, criminal penalties might make individuals think twice before participating in these schemes.

The Summer Olympics were expected to be held in Tokyo over the summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the games to be postponed until summer 2021.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo is extending Rhode Island’s economic pause for another week as the state continues to have the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Amanda Milkovits reports that Attorney General Peter Neronha has established a special civil rights team to focus on investigating and prosecuting hate crimes and police misconduct. Read more.

⚓ Cate McQuaid has an interesting look at former Providence resident David Cole’s fiery new art work. Read more.

⚓ Ernest P. Baptista, whose sage political advice was sought by most prominent Democrats in Rhode Island over the last few decades, died unexpected last weekend. He was 70. Make sure you take a minute to read this obit. Read more.

