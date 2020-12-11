Two former State Police supervisors indicted on federal fraud, theft charges in alleged yearslong payroll scheme

Federal investigators allege Griffin and Robertson and others from the Massachusetts State Police Traffic Programs Section fraudulently collected pay for portions of overtime shifts they never worked, including when they were supposed to have been manning sobriety roadblocks and checkpoints to screen for drunken drivers.

Former lieutenant Daniel J. Griffin, 57, of Belmont, and former sergeant William W. Robertson, 58, of Westborough, are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston later today. An indictment charging them with theft of federal funds and wire fraud was unsealed in federal court Friday morning.

Federal agents arrested two retired Massachusetts State Police supervisors Friday morning on fraud and theft charges tied to an alleged, yearslong overtime payroll fraud scheme, according to court records.

From 2015 through 2018, Griffin, Robertson, and other troopers “conspired to embezzle thousands of dollars in federally funded overtime by regularly arriving late to, and leaving early from, overtime shifts funded by grants intended to improve traffic safety,” according to a news release from US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office. “During the course of the conspiracy, Griffin made and approved false entries on police forms and other documentation to conceal and perpetuate the fraud.”

A State Police spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday morning. A woman who answered the phone at Griffin’s home declined to comment. Both troopers retired in September as the federal probe picked up, records show.

It is the second time in recent years that federal prosecutors have alleged a unit-wide overtime fraud scheme within the state’s largest law enforcement agency.

When another State Police overtime scandal erupted in 2017 and 2018, Griffin, Robertson, and others took steps to avoid detection by shredding and burning records and forms, according to prosecutors.

Following news reports about payroll fraud within Troop E, Robertson ordered a trooper to shred a folder that including incriminating records, according to the indictment. One trooper allegedly took a folder of payroll forms to his home and burned them.

Amid an inquiry about missing forms, Griffin submitted a memo to his superiors that was designed to mislead them, claiming that missing forms were “inadvertently discarded or misplaced” during office moves, according to prosecutors.

Earlier this fall, after learning of a federal grand jury probe into the Traffic Programs Section, Griffin allegedly told one unnamed trooper “Don’t tell them [expletive] anything,” the indictment alleges.

Rumors about a new, separate federal payroll fraud investigation have circulated within State Police circles for months and troopers linked to the Traffic Programs Section have raced to retire and begin collecting pensions.

Griffin, the lieutenant who commanded the unit, applied for higher than normal pension payouts, claiming he suffered injuries in performing his job duties that are likely to be permanent, retirement records show.

Griffin and Robertson both received a “general discharge” from State Police for retiring amid an internal investigation, according to records obtained by the Globe. A general discharge is the second-worst of four possible discharge statuses issued by the department.

The alleged misconduct unveiled Friday follows a scandal that erupted in early 2018 when 46 troopers from Troop E, were found to have collected large sums of taxpayer dollars for hours they never actually worked. Troop E primarily patrolled the turnpike, and was disbanded soon after the allegations surfaced.

The Traffic Programs Section is a separate unit based out of a building on the campus of State Police headquarters in Framingham, according to documents obtained by the Globe through records requests. As a subdivision, only about a half dozen troopers have been assigned to the unit at a time, whereas Troop E consisted of about 150 troopers, records show.

In addition to conducting sobriety checkpoints, the Traffic Programs Section hosts training within the agency and for other police departments, including about field sobriety testing, records show. Its members also teach K-12 and college students about topics such as alcohol awareness and distracted driving. And the unit manages the department’s inventory of speed enforcement equipment, portable breath testing devices, and its Blood Alcohol Testing, or BAT, vehicles.

Highway safety grants pertaining to research and development, product testing, and equipment evaluation are administered through the unit, including in concert with the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, records show.

In March, the federal transportation department’s Office of Inspector General announced the launch of a nationwide audit of highway safety grant programs that dole out hundreds of millions of federal dollars each year. In announcing the audit, the federal agency referenced the troopers who were convicted on federal charges in the Troop E scandal.

The State Police force has been plagued with scandal in recent years, none more high profile than the Troop E overtime scheme.

Investigators had found that troopers regularly wrote phony tickets, falsified timesheets, and destroyed documents to cover up how they had skipped shifts in which they were supposed to have been stopping speeding and aggressive drivers.

The scheme, which one federal judge likened to a criminal conspiracy, allegedly stretched back more than two decades, and was hatched by top commanders who pushed troopers to write citations under an illegal ticket quota system.

As long as troopers handed in enough tickets to meet the quota, supervisors allegedly turned a blind eye and didn’t require them to actually work their shifts.

The case featured a series of other stunning revelations in the past two-plus years, including the department’s acknowledgement that one year into its own internal audit of the problems, it destroyed key documents that could have shown more wrongdoing.

Several of the troopers implicated in the case have retired and are collecting pensions, while others remain on the force. It is a common occurrence at the State Police, which currently employs dozens of troopers — including top-ranking officers — found by internal investigators to have broken the law.

This story will be updated.













Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.