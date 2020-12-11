Cuomo reinstates New York City indoor dining ban to limit virus spread

NEW YORK (AP) — Indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue climbing in the city and throughout the state.

As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city, the governor said at a news conference in Albany.

The Democrat had been hinting at a clamp down on indoor dining for a week, saying he was waiting to see if the hospitalization rates stabilized. The government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, spoke with Cuomo by livestream Monday and said he expects hospitalizations to keep increasing until mid-January.