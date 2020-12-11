Dr. Fauci explains the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine approval process

And if the FDA does follow the advice of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee — which it is expected to any day now — the vaccine will still need to be granted approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which an advisory committee is set to vote on Sunday — the final apparent step before shots can go into shoulders.

On Thursday at around 5 p.m., an advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency-use approval — another step toward the potential rollout of the first such vaccine in the United States.

Advertisement

It can all be hard to track, but the nation’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci explained why.

In an interview with CNN’ Chris Cuomo, Fauci called the process “really important.”

“The process we have here in the US is decisions and recommendations are made by independent bodies,” Fauci began. “The reason I think that’s so important is because we want to make sure that we impress the American public. That decisions that involve their health and safety are made outside of the realm of politics and outside the realm of self-aggrandizement and are made in essence by independent groups.”

Fauci continued: “Now, the FDA will take under consideration the advisory panel recommendation, and will likely act on it quite soon.”

Fauci is a member of Trump’s coronavirus taskforce and one of the most recognizable faces of the public health crisis. President-elect Joe Biden has asked Fauci to remain in his position and serve as his chief medical adviser.

Fauci doubled-down on advising that the general public still wears masks: “We’re not through with this just because we’re starting a vaccine program.”





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.