FDA approves first over-the-counter covid test

“With the first over-the-counter at-home collection kit ever authorized by the FDA for COVID-19, we are empowering people to learn about their health and make confident decisions,” Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics, said in a statement. “With this authorization, we can help more people get tested, reduce the spread of the virus and improve the health of our communities.”

While doctors can prescribe home testing for the coronavirus after a brief questionnaire with patients, the FDA’s approval on Wednesday removes that required step for LabCorp’s Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first direct to consumer test for COVID-19, allowing Americans to take their own nasal swab and send the sample in for lab testing without a prescription.

People 18 years or older who’d like to order the test can purchase it online or in stores without a doctor’s permission. After collecting their own sample through the nose, patients send the material to LabCorp for processing. A health-care provider will contact the patient if the test results are positive or invalid. If the test is negative, patients will find out through LabCorp’s online portal or through e-mail.

As with all other coronavirus tests, the over-the-counter kit is designed to help stop the spread of the disease. By alerting infected people of their condition, they can seek treatment and begin to quarantine, preventing other people from contracting the illness.

The at-home coronavirus test is free for the uninsured, has no upfront costs if it is billed to insurance, or, if customers choose to pay out of pocket, it runs $119, according to Pixel’s website.

New York City band indoor dining again

NEW YORK — Indoor dining will once again be barred in New York City restaurants starting Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday, a significant reversal of the city’s reopening that comes as officials try to halt the escalation of a second wave of the coronavirus.

The decision is a crushing blow to the city’s restaurant industry, a vital economic pillar that has been struggling all year in the face of pandemic restrictions and a national recession.

For months, New York City’s restaurant owners have warned that their businesses are on the edge of financial collapse. Thousands of employees, many of them low-wage workers, have been laid off since March, and their jobs have yet to fully return.

The industry’s anxieties are only mounting as winter approaches and frigid temperatures threaten to deter customers from dining outdoors. Industry groups have called repeatedly for federal or state financial assistance, with restaurant and bar owners watching nervously as stimulus talks drag on in Washington.

“Another forced government closure of New York City restaurants will cause an irreversible harm on even countless more small businesses and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ, especially if it is not coupled with financial relief,” Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, said in a statement Monday.

Cuomo’s announcement came after weeks of shifting messages on indoor dining, which resumed in New York City only at the end of September.

The scattershot approach, which confused residents and business owners alike, came as Cuomo repeatedly downplayed indoor dining as a source of new infections, and focused his attention on parties and other indoor gatherings instead.

But on Monday, Cuomo had warned that he would curb indoor dining in regions where hospitalizations did not stabilize, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that described eating at indoor restaurants as a “particularly high-risk” activity.

Then, on Wednesday, one of the governor’s top aides, Robert Mujica, said during a news conference that restaurants and bars ranked as the fifth or sixth main source of new infections in the state and were the fastest growing category contributing to the virus’s spread.

On Friday, Cuomo said contact tracing data showed that 1.43 percent of 46,000 cases between September and November could be linked to restaurants and bars.

Trump resists handing over vaccine distribution

President Trump on Friday voiced resistance to turning over distribution of vaccines to the incoming Biden administration, writing on Twitter that “they want to come in and take over one of the ‘greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.’”

“I don’t think so,” added Trump, who is pushing the Supreme Court to overturn the election results.

Trump’s comments came just days after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar pledged in a television interview to work with the Biden transition team as seamlessly as possible with the aim of saving lives.

In his tweet, Trump claimed that the response to the “swine flu” during the Obama-Biden administration was “a complete and total disaster” — suggesting that should disqualify the Biden administration from overseeing distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

COVID deaths in US top toll of WW II

The number of people in the United States who have died of COVID-19 is now greater than the number of US service members who died in combat during the second deadliest war in American history.

More than 291,500 US soldiers died in battle during World War II, the Department of Veterans Affairs estimates. Coronavirus-related deaths surpassed that total Thursday to reach more than 291,800, according to The Washington Post’s tracker.

The coronavirus death toll is also higher than the combat deaths in the Civil War, more than five times as high as those in World War I and nearly half as many as the roughly 651,000 combat deaths in all US wars since 1775.

For further comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that between 12,000 and 61,000 people in the United States die of influenza each year.

