How many doses will your state receive, and when?

By design, the vaccine rollout will be a patchwork. Though federal regulators are responsible for deciding when a vaccine can be safely used, it is largely up to the states to determine how to deploy the doses they receive. Recipients of both vaccines will need two doses administered weeks apart. Distribution is meant to be based on adult population estimates.

The first shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine will not be enough to inoculate even just the medical workers and nursing home residents at the top of the waiting list. But if federal regulators grant emergency authorization, millions of doses will soon be shipped across the country, a small but tangible step toward ending the pandemic.

With new coronavirus cases and deaths continuing to emerge at record levels, the United States is poised to begin a lengthy vaccination campaign.

Advertisement

With no publicly available national data on how much vaccine will be sent to each state, The Times surveyed all 50 state health departments — plus territorial governments and other agencies that may receive allocations — seeking information on how many doses they expected before the end of the year.

While some states provided detailed information, others would only discuss an initial shipment or refused to provide any information at all. In some cases, state estimates have shifted significantly over the past several days, and some states and agencies indicated that their estimates would continue to change as new information emerges.

Out of deference to states and other jurisdictions receiving vaccine doses, a senior administration official said, the Department of Health and Human Services is not publicly releasing planning numbers but expects to provide more information in the days ahead.

The numbers provided below offer a lens into a national rollout that could begin in just a few days. But because of the differences in reporting practices between states, and because all the numbers given were tentative, they should not be used to draw comparisons.

Advertisement

Alabama

Officials in Alabama said they expected to receive an initial shipment of 40,450 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Alaska

Health officials in Alaska said they could receive initial shipments of 35,100 Pfizer doses and 17,900 Moderna doses. Of those, they said, 11,700 Pfizer doses had been assigned to the Alaska Tribal Health System.

American Samoa

A public health researcher with the American Samoan government said the territory expected to receive 3,900 Pfizer doses and 25,100 Moderna doses by July. He said it was not clear when the first shipment would arrive.

Arizona

Arizona officials said they expected to receive 383,750 doses of vaccine by the end of the year. They expected three Pfizer shipments totaling 212,550 doses and two Moderna shipments totaling 171,200 doses.

Arkansas

Arkansas health officials said they expected to initially receive approximately 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

California

A state official said that the federal government was projecting that California would receive about 2 million doses by the end of December.

Colorado

Colorado officials said they placed an initial order for 46,800 doses of Pfizer vaccine. Based on the state’s population, they said they expected to receive 1.69% of the federal government’s vaccine allocations.

Connecticut

Officials in Connecticut said they expected about 106,275 doses of Pfizer vaccine and about 88,300 doses of Moderna vaccine in December.

Delaware

Delaware officials said they expected to receive 56,275 doses by the end of the year, including initial shipments of around 8,775 Pfizer doses and around 16,700 Moderna doses.

Advertisement

Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida would receive 179,400 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Georgia

Georgia officials declined to provide detailed information. A spokeswoman for the health department said they expected hundreds of thousands of doses in initial shipments.

Guam

Territorial officials in Guam said they expected 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine in a first shipment, followed by two more shipments of 3,900 doses each. A spokeswoman said that in a best-case scenario, the first shipment would arrive before the end of the month.

Hawaii

A Hawaii official said the state expected to receive 45,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 36,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of the year.

Idaho

Officials in Idaho said they expected to receive 89,150 doses of vaccine in three shipments before the end of the year, including 48,750 Pfizer doses and 40,400 Moderna doses.

Illinois

An official in Illinois said the state expected to receive about 109,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its first shipment.

Indiana

Indiana officials said they expected to receive a limited supply of vaccines and that details of those shipments were evolving.

Iowa

Iowa officials said they expected three shipments of Pfizer vaccine, totaling about 95,000 doses, before the end of the year, including an initial batch of roughly 26,000 doses. They also expected two shipments of Moderna vaccine, totaling about 77,000 doses.

Advertisement

Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly said the state expected to receive an initial shipment of Pfizer vaccine, totaling 23,750 doses, as early as mid-December, followed by Pfizer and Moderna vaccine shipments. She said the state expected to receive approximately 150,000 doses by the end of the month.

Kentucky

The Kentucky governor's office said it expected that the state would receive at least 147,000 doses of the vaccine before the end of the year, including at least 38,000 Pfizer doses and 109,000 Moderna doses.

Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards said that the state expected to receive an initial batch of 39,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines, followed closely by an additional 40,000 doses.

Maine

A Maine health official said the state expected to receive 74,875 doses of vaccine before the end of the year, including 39,975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 34,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Maryland

Maryland officials said the state expected to receive an initial batch of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, totaling about 155,000 doses, with the possibility of up to 300,000 doses before the year's end.

Massachusetts

Officials in Massachusetts expected about 120,000 Moderna doses and about 180,000 Pfizer doses before the end of the year based on federal projections, including an initial shipment of 59,475 doses.

Michigan

Michigan officials said they were told by the federal government to expect 84,825 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 173,600 of Moderna vaccine.

Minnesota

Officials in Minnesota said they expected 183,400 doses of vaccine in December, including an initial shipment of 46,800 Pfizer doses and two Moderna shipments amounting to 136,600 doses.

Advertisement

Mississippi

Mississippi's state public health researcher said he expected about 25,000 vaccine doses in mid-December and a second shipment of 25,000 doses a couple of weeks later.

Missouri

Missouri officials said they expected 375,000 doses before the end of 2020, including about 151,000 from Moderna and about 224,000 from Pfizer.

Montana

A Montana official said the state expected to receive 60,000 doses of the vaccine before the end of the year.

Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts said he expected an initial shipment of 15,600 Pfizer doses.

Nevada

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said it expected more than 164,000 doses in December, including 91,650 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 72,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

New Hampshire

A New Hampshire health official said the state expected to receive 12,675 doses of Pfizer next week and 24,200 doses of Moderna in the week of Dec. 21.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy said that the state expected to quickly receive about 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and that it could receive between 300,000 and 500,000 doses before the end of the year.

New Mexico

A New Mexico official said that the state expected to receive an initial batch of more than 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by more doses later this month.

New York

A state official said New York expected to receive 170,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine before the end of the year, followed by another 170,000 doses early next year.

North Carolina

A state spokeswoman said North Carolina expected to receive 171,600 Pfizer doses and 175,000 Moderna doses before the end of the year. She said another 175,000 Moderna doses would follow shortly after.

North Dakota

A spokeswoman for the North Dakota Department of Health said the state expected 24,375 Pfizer doses and 18,700 Moderna doses by the end of December.

Northern Mariana Islands

Officials in the Northern Mariana Islands did not provide details about vaccine allocation.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine said he tentatively expected 561,000 doses of the two vaccines spread over several early shipments.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma officials said they expected a first shipment of 30,000 doses.

Oregon

A spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority said the state expected three Pfizer shipments in December, totaling 94,800 doses, and two Moderna shipments with 102,700 doses.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania officials declined to answer questions about vaccine allotment.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico officials did not respond to questions about how much vaccine they expected.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island officials said they expected initial shipments with 10,000 Pfizer doses and 19,000 Moderna doses.

South Carolina

South Carolina officials said they expected 200,000 to 300,000 doses in December but would not be sure of the amount until the shipments arrived.

South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health expects about 7,800 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, officials there said.

Tennessee

Tennessee officials said they expected an initial allotment of 56,550 Pfizer doses and about 100,000 Moderna doses.

Texas

Texas officials said they expected 1.4 million doses of vaccine in December.

U.S. Virgin Islands

Officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands did not respond to questions about vaccine allotment.

Utah

Utah officials said they expected to receive 154,400 doses of vaccine in three December shipments, including an initial batch of 23,400 Pfizer doses.

Vermont

Officials in Vermont said they had ordered 5,850 doses of vaccine and expected their initial shipment in mid December.

Virginia

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Health said the state expected to receive about 480,000 doses of vaccine in 2020, including a first shipment of 72,150 Pfizer doses.

Washington

Washington state officials said they expected 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 183,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of December, including an initial shipment of about 62,000 Pfizer doses.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.'s government said it expected to receive an initial allotment of 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice said the state expected about 60,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine and about 32,600 doses of Moderna vaccine in December.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin officials said they expected a shipment of 49,725 doses of Pfizer vaccine in mid-December and 16,000 doses of Moderna vaccine a week later.

Wyoming

Wyoming officials did not provide information about the number of doses expected.

Bureau of Prisons

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the Bureau of Prisons would receive allocations of the vaccine. The prison agency did not respond to inquiries.

Department of Defense

The CDC said that the Department of Defense would receive allocations of the vaccine. The military agency said it planned to administer its initial batch of the Pfizer vaccine to service members, dependents, retirees, civilian employees and select contract personnel.

Department of State

The CDC said that the State Department would receive allocations of the vaccine. The State Department told The New York Times that it “is not the federal agency charged with COVID vaccine distribution or management.”

Department of Veterans Affairs

The CDC said that the Department of Veterans Affairs would receive allocations of the vaccine. The veterans agency did not provide the number of doses it expected to receive but said it would first provide vaccinations to front-line health care workers and veterans residing in long-term care units at 37 of its medical centers.

Indian Health Service

The CDC said that the Indian Health Service would receive allocations of the vaccine. The Indian Health Service said it was expecting to receive 46,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and at least 22,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. It expected it could receive those doses before the end of the year.