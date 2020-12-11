One wastewater coronavirus number ticks down, while another continues to march higher

Both sections remained at levels higher than were detected during the springtime surge, according to data posted by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority . The data reflected tests conducted up to Tuesday.

The amount of coronavirus traces found in wastewater coming from the northern section of the MWRA system, which includes Boston, dipped slightly from record levels, while the numbers from the southern section continued to break records.





The pilot program looks for SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of wastewater. People shed the virus in their stool and it travels downstream to the treatment plant. Officials are hoping the tests can serve as an early warning system for virus surges.

Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which conducts the testing, says it has found that the amount of virus in the wastewater is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases 4 to 10 days later.

“Hey Boston - wake up - we’re in trouble here,” Joseph Allen, a professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of the school’s Healthy Buildings Program, tweeted Friday morning, including the MWRA’s chart of the indicators, which shows both the springtime surge and the current surge, which has outpaced it.

