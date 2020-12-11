Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit

Trump quickly appealed the ruling from Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, even though his chances there appear to be slim. The state’s high court agreed on Friday to hear arguments over the weekend. Trump also has a federal lawsuit in Wisconsin where the judge could rule as soon as Friday.

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Friday ruled against President Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the state, another in a string of defeats in the president’s extraordinary attempts to undo his loss.

Also on Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Trump’s campaign, which had argued that the state improperly kept Republicans from observing the tabulation of absentee ballots in Detroit.

The court’s order rejecting the suit was just three sentences long: It said the appeal was rejected because “we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court.” The Michigan court has seven justices — four appointed by Republican governors, three appointed by Democrats. None of the justices were listed as dissenting.

In its appeal, the Trump campaign had said that Republican poll challengers were excluded from observing the tabulation of absentee ballots in Detroit in the days after the Nov. 3 election. Trump’s campaign had asked the court to order Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, to give Republicans “meaningful access” to that process.

The timing of the appeal was odd. Trump’s campaign filed its appeal to the state Supreme Court long after the ballot-counting itself had concluded. President-elect Joe Biden had already been certified as the winner of the state. In its filings, Trump’s team did not say explicitly what — if anything — it wanted the court to do to block or reverse Biden’s win.

Trump has been urging lower court judges to rule quickly in the cases so he can file appeals before the Electoral College meets on Monday.

Simanek ruled Friday that the rules and guidelines of the election were followed during the recount. He said there was no evidence to back up Trump’s claims.

“The bottom line here is that the court should do everything to ensure that the will of the voters prevail,’' the judge said.

Trump also wanted to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in-person, saying there wasn’t a proper written request made for the ballots; absentee ballots cast by people who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

Trump’s attorney Jim Troupis argued that clerks in Milwaukee and Dane counties were wrong to rely on guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission on absentee ballots. He argued that guidance, some of which had been in place for years or was modified in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic to make it easier for indefinitely confined people to cast ballots, contradicted state law.

Biden attorney John Devaney argued Friday that everyone who voted in the presidential election did so “in full compliance of the laws that were in effect at the time of the election.” There is no evidence of fraud or illegal activity, he said. Devaney also said Trump “cynically” targeted ballots cast in Wisconsin’s two most urban, non-white counties for disqualification.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Alaska senator disappointed by GOP’s efforts to reverse election results

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Friday that she is disappointed by the efforts of fellow Republicans in Congress and at the state level to press the Supreme Court to reverse the results of the presidential election, particularly so close to the scheduled vote of the electoral college Monday.

“In fairness, I am really surprised and disappointed that … there would be an effort by members, effort by states that are not even impacted in the sense of the challenges, that there would be this effort following all of the court rulings that have set aside or disposed of any questions with regard to voting irregularity,” Murkowski said. “So yeah, I’m surprised. But even more so, I was just really disappointed that this is continuing in this way.”

More than 100 congressional Republicans have signed onto an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit from the Republican attorney general of Texas that asks the Supreme Court to negate the votes of four battleground states that Biden won over Trump.

Murkowski said she was not asked to join that effort.

“I don’t think that they would send one to my office,” she said. “I have clearly said President-elect Biden and VP-elect Harris are going to be beginning a new administration in January.”

On Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was among 20 new names added to the amicus brief.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused House Republicans of ’'subverting the Constitution’' in a scathing broadside Friday issued after the top Republican leader and the brother of Vice President Mike Pence joined other GOP members in supporting a bid to effectively reverse the results of the presidential election in the Supreme Court. Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote in a letter to Democratic colleagues that Republicans are ’'engaged in election subversion that imperils our democracy’' and called the GOP-backed lawsuit ’'an act of flailing GOP desperation.’'

With the names added Friday, 126 House GOP members have now signed onto the brief, according to its organizer, Representative Mike Johnson (R-La.). Johnson said the additional names had been left off on Thursday because of a “clerical error.”

Several other House GOP leaders were already among those supporting the effort, which a large number of legal scholars have said is meritless and based on unfounded claims. They include Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Representative Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Meanwhile, at least one congressional Republican is getting some blowback from back home for supporting Trump’s efforts to get the Supreme Court to reverse the presidential election results.

In an editorial Friday, the Orlando Sentinel apologized for having endorsed Representative Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) for reelection, citing his decision to support a lawsuit that seeks to negate the election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, four states where Trump lost to Biden.

“We apologize to our readers for endorsing Michael Waltz in the 2020 general election for Congress,” the publication’s editorial said. “We had no idea, had no way of knowing at the time, that Waltz was not committed to democracy. During our endorsement interview with the incumbent congressman, we didn’t think to ask, ‘Would you support an effort to throw out the votes of tens of millions of Americans in four states in order to overturn a presidential election and hand it to the person who lost, Donald Trump?’ Our bad.”

WASHINGTON POST