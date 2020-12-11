Bay Staters face tightened rules, see vaccine gains

Baker’s insufficient and delayed actions to address the COVID-19 pandemic in our state are mind-boggling and frustrating, especially as the number of cases and the death toll mount.

Re “A total lockdown isn’t necessary — but we need to do more now to weather the latest COVID-19 storm” : The op-ed in Thursday’s edition by Shan Soe-Lin and Robert Hecht is right on the mark. Unfortunately, Governor Baker seems to have caught the dreaded but widespread lost-spine disease that is afflicting many political officials in charge of keeping citizens safe.

Many of us are tired of people elected to protect their constituents who seem to be doing the opposite during the biggest public health crisis any of us has ever faced.

Yes, governor, with the rollout of the first vaccines there is “light at the end of the tunnel,” but the tunnel is still very long. You still need to make some decisions that may not be popular with many but that will definitely save lives.

Wendy Worell

Gloucester





Governor has walked this fine line agilely

Re “Pressure intensifies on Baker to act” (Page A1, Dec. 7): I read this article and ended up more confused and frustrated than when I started. I am conscientious and cautious, working to follow the safety guidelines provided to us. Yet I am baffled by this push to force some even partial shutdowns again.

Much of the data I have read and seen reported show a disproportionate transmission rate coming from home gatherings. Restaurants, retail, and schools have followed guidelines diligently. Any push to reactivate shutdowns could potentially do further psychological and economic harm.

Governor Baker’s typical caution seems a prudent course to stay on, discouraging home gatherings, reinforcing safety measures, and, with a measured approach, working to support the economy and people’s jobs until the vaccine is readily available.

Shannon Goodwin

Danvers





Restaurant workers face distressingly lean times

I read your Dec. 9 editorial, “Indoor dining isn’t worth it,” with interest. The editorial board surely understands the plight of independent restaurant owners should a lockdown reoccur, but little is mentioned about the plight of servers and bartenders, who depend on tips as their primary income source.

Truckloads of takeout and delivery orders, per your recommendation, will do nothing for the thousands of people employed as servers.

You also rightly point out that indoor transmission fuels the virus, and cite an epidemiologist’s concern that “the 10 people in a household gathering is probably too high — and likely not enforced widely.”

So I have an idea: Let’s pile on more Draconian measures, and hire these laid-off service workers as neighborhood spies. Steal a page from Stalin. Tip them for over-quota performance. That would knock down the spread of the coronavirus and keep these folks employed until the pandemic is under control.

Eric Swecker

Groveland





The public’s responsibility in the COVID-19 crisis

The scientific community has created a vaccine to combat COVID-19 with unprecedented speed, a historic achievement (”Vaccine coming, state’s plans in place,” Page A1, Dec. 10). The medical community puts its lives at risk daily to treat COVID-19 patients and continues to do so under increasing workloads. It is time for the general public to recognize the herculean efforts of the scientific and medical community by doing its small part in what is necessary to bring this pandemic under control.

Masking, social distancing, sanitizing hands, and any other request from the medical community must be met by everyone. This is not a political issue or an individual rights issue; this is an issue of life or death for significant numbers of our fellow citizens. It is time to do the right thing, and repay our incalculable debt to the scientific and medical community.

Whitman E. Knapp

Brookline