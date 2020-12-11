Moment must not be lost for police reform

This won’t be the last word on police reform — but it is the place where it can all begin. And that’s what legislators need to keep in mind as they ponder amendments to the bill proposed by Governor Charlie Baker, none of which touch the core aspects of the legislation.

The trailblazing reform bill , now back in the hands of the Massachusetts Legislature, remains far too important to be sacrificed for the sake of issues that either are minor or can be dealt with in the future.

With the state just inches away from meaningful police reform, this moment must not be lost.

Advertisement

That those amendments came accompanied by the ultimate threat of a veto is sobering and a bit disappointing given the bill’s historic nature and that Baker himself proposed many of its provisions. But it is also true that, at least in the House, the votes are simply not there to override a veto. Although this editorial board urged Baker to sign the bill lawmakers handed him, it’s not worth it now for the Legislature to pick a fight over those amendments.

This fraught moment, brought on in part by the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, is one that cries out for action and for progress.

“We desperately need an accountability system in Massachusetts,” Baker told the Globe Thursday. “Too many times, especially in communities of color, people are treated badly by law enforcement and there is simply, too often, little or no consequences for any of the people who are involved.

“That said,” he added, “there are parts of this bill that were never around the conversation” of accountability.

Indeed, Baker didn’t touch the central provisions governing police conduct, including the ban on chokeholds and limits on the use of no-knock warrants.

Advertisement

The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission as drafted by the Legislature remains — with Baker’s only proposed amendment being that one of those three law enforcement slots be occupied by a representative of a police union (six of the slots will still be reserved for civilians). It’s the POST Commission that will have the authority to certify police and to decertify those found guilty of misconduct.

Nor did the governor propose any change to provisions that would permit civil suits against any decertified officer to proceed. That too is a critical piece of the legislation — and a contentious one.

But Baker’s amendments would:

▪ Restore the Municipal Police Training Committee to the Executive Office of Public Safety rather than the new independent POST Commission. “I do not accept the premise that civilians know best how to train police,” Baker wrote in his letter to lawmakers.

▪ Set a finite date of one year for departmental internal affairs investigations before the POST Commission takes over a probe (although there are other avenues by which the commission can take a case).

▪ Eliminate the bill’s nearly outright ban on facial recognition technology — something Attorney General Maura Healey also objected to.

▪ Delay implementation of major elements of the bill until July 1, 2021.

While this editorial board favors at least a moratorium on the use of facial recognition technology, the bill does include provision for a full-blown study of it. So that battle isn’t lost; it’s just one that can be put on hold until next year for the sake of finally getting the other reforms passed.

Advertisement

As for the delay in implementation, in a year when nearly every public body is limping along in pandemic mode, that may not be the worst outcome. The governor’s pledge to file a separate funding measure to jump-start the POST Commission hiring process ought to be accepted as a sign of good will on that score.

Lawmakers worked diligently to get this legislation done — and under enormous pressure from police unions, which, except for initial lip service, did everything they could to kill it. But Beacon Hill’s work is not yet done — not until this bill lands back on the governor’s desk and gets his signature.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.