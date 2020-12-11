Bill Belichick on starting Jarrett Stidham over Cam Newton: ‘I’ve answered that question for the last time’

Asked again Friday morning if he intends on sticking with Newton, Belichick indicated he’s done addressing that matter.

After New England’s offense scored just three points and sputtered in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night, Belichick said definitively Cam Newton is QB1.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t seem interested in discussing the status of the starting quarterback job.

“Yeah, I’ve answered that question for the last time,” he said.

Newton’s recent passing numbers have left a lot to be desired, throwing for 84, 69, and 119 yards in his last three starts. During that span, he’s completed 56.6 percent of his passes, thrown three interceptions, been sacked eight times, and logged an average quarterback rating of 53.3.

Can the Patriots win games with such a poor passing attack?

Belichick deferred to the catch-all that everybody needs to be doing a better job.

Newton was benched in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s defeat, giving 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham another relief appearance, his fourth of the season. Stidham now has played 68 snaps, all as a backup. So, does Bill Belichick like what he’s seen thus far?

“Jarrett’s worked hard, tried to take advantage of his opportunities,” Belichick said after Thursday’s game. “But that’s not really the point.”

Then, what is the point? Belichick clarified Friday that winning is at the root of all decisions. Stidham’s development is not.

“Sometimes, there’s situations in a game where you can put somebody in,” Belichick said. “But we’re trying to win the game. That’s what we’re here for, is to win the game.”

Stidham, once considered the team’s primary option as Tom Brady’s successor, has yet to start a regular-season game. With New England’s playoff hopes essentially shot and three divisional matchups left on the schedule, all signs currently point to Belichick still sticking with Newton.

Why not go to Stidham?

Belichick won’t say. He said Monday he believes Stidham is still an ascending player but would not expound on that notion. According to Belichick, Stidham has exhibited the typical amount of growth of a second-year player by strengthening his knowledge of the league, habit-building, and fundamentals.

“Jarrett’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Belichick said. “He’s done everything that he can do. I don’t think you can ask any more of that.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.