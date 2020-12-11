Clemson’s Dabo Swinney says Ohio State shouldn’t qualify for a College Football Playoff

A week before his team’s rematch with No. 2 Notre Dame in the ACC championship game, Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said Friday on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he would pick a two-loss Tigers team to play in the College Football Playoff, and that he might select Texas A&M or Florida to join Clemson over a six-win Ohio State team. The Buckeyes are fourth in the rankings for the four-team playoff although they might have been in jeopardy of falling out of the national championship discussion had the Big Ten not decided on Wednesday to drop its six-game requirement for inclusion in the Dec. 19 conference championship game Clemson, which lost to Notre Dame in double overtime on Nov. 7, will face the Fighting Irish that same day and the final rankings will be revealed Dec. 20. Swinney said Clemson and Notre Dame are top four-caliber teams regardless of the result of next Saturday’s contest, and that teams with more games should garner greater consideration than those including Ohio State, which recently saw its game against Michigan canceled and will test its 5-0 record against Northwestern in the Big Ten title game … Utah State canceled Saturday’s game against Colorado State after players said they were opting out because of alleged comments made by University president Noelle Cockett about the religious and cultural background of interim coach Frank Maile … Pittsburgh will not play in a bowl game if invited, according to reports. The Panthers (6-5) are the second team in the country to make that decision, with BC making its announcement Thursday.

The second-ranked Northeastern women’s hockey team finally hit the ice for its season opener and quickly shook off the rest for a 4-1 win over No. 9 Boston College at Conte Forum. The host Eagles (4-3-0, 4-1-0 Hockey East) jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Jillian Fey scored at 17:51 of the first period. Andrea Renner tied it for the Huskies with 1:32 left in the second stanza. Katy Knoll, Kate Holmes, and Alina Mueller scored goals in a span of 7:07 in the third period. Aerin Frankel made 25 saves for the victory … Natalie Sondgrass had a goal and two assists and Cam Wong added a goal and an assist as host UConn (1-3-1) pulled off a 4-1 upset of No. 10 BU (1-2-0). Tia Chan made 21 saves.

GOLF

Reed races to lead in Dubai

Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed shot an 8-under-par 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the European Tour’s season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai. Reed, looking to become the first American to win what was formally known as the Order of Merit title, made nine birdies to take the lead at 10 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates. He had an opening-round 70 but started strong Friday with five birdies on the front nine. He bogeyed the 12th hole. Matt Fitzpatrick is two strokes behind after back-to-back rounds of 68. The Englishman, the projected No. 2 in the Race to Dubai rankings, mixed seven birdies with three bogeys. Laurie Canter (66) and Tyrell Hatton (68) shared third place at 7 under … Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair teamed to shoot a 16-under 56 in the scramble format to take the first-round lead in the QBE Shootout at Naples, Fla. Na and O’Hair had two eagles (on the par-5 sixth and 17th holes) and 12 birdies on the Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course. O’Hair won the unofficial PGA Tour event in 2012 with Kenny Perry and 2017 with Steve Stricker. Ryan Palmer and Harold Varner III were second. They birdied 13 of the first 14 holes — only missing on the par-3 fifth — and added birdies on the final two holes.

SOCCER

Trio vying to be named FIFA’s top player

The Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski joined standouts Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the three-man shortlist for the FIFA best player award. Lewandowski’s goals led Bayern to a sweep of titles this year — the Champions League, the German league, the German Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. Lewandowski could become only the second player — after Luka Modric in 2018 — to deny Messi or Ronaldo since their run of FIFA domination started in 2008. Messi has won the award six times while Ronaldo has won it five times. The women’s best player shortlist includes Lucy Bronze, Wendi Renard, and Pernille Harder. Bronze and Renard are teammates who won the European title with Lyon last season. Harder played on the team that lost in the final, Wolfsburg. The winners will be announced Thursday … Atlanta United was awarded a berth in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League by the US Soccer Federation’s board of directors. The spot was open because the 2020 US Open Cup was not played due to the pandemic. Atlanta won the 2019 US Open Cup. Philadelphia gained a 2021 Champions League spot for having best regular-season record in MLS, and Portland earned a berth for winning the MLS is Back tournament. The final US berth goes to the winner of Saturday’s MLS Cup final between Seattle and Columbus … FIFA will send an emergency management team to run soccer in Haiti, saying it believed Yves Jean-Bart, the top official it banned for life last month for sexually abusing players, is still running the sport and intimidating witnesses.

MISCELLANY

Bottas has fastest practice time in Abu Dhabi

Valterri Bottas was .2 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and .77 seconds clear of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in the second practice for Sunday’s Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates. The session was interrupted near the end when the back of Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo car caught fire after he pulled over to the side of the track. The veteran Finnish driver emerged unscathed and he even helped firefighters put out the blaze. Bottas is looking to end a poor stretch and ensure he finishes second ahead of Verstappen in the championship, behind runaway champion Hamilton … Brittney Arndt and Ashley Farquharson grabbed the last two available spots on USA Luge’s World Cup roster, rounding out the 10-person team that is going to Europe with plans of competing in the final six races of the season starting in January. The rest of the roster: Emily Sweeney and Summer Britcher in women’s races; 2018 Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer, Tucker West, and Jonny Gustafson for men’s events; and in doubles, Mazdzer with Jayson Terdiman on one sled, Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger on another. The US skipped the first four World Cup races, three in Germany and one in Austria, because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and international travel.

