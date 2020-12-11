Falcons’ receiver Julio Jones to miss his fourth game of the season with hamstring injury

After missing a Week 12 victory over the Raiders because of his hamstring issue, Jones returned to the field for last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He made six receptions for 94 yards.

Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones will miss his fourth game of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury. The team ruled out Jones for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers after he was held out of practice all week.

The hamstring injury also forced Jones to sit out against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. The Falcons (4-8) lost both games.

Jones ranks second on the Falcons this season behind Calvin Ridley with 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

Jets down to one receiver

The winless New York Jets will be shorthanded in Seattle. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins, wide receiver Denzel Mims, right guard Greg Van Roten and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Bennett Jackson were all ruled out by coach Adam Gase for the team’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday. Leading receiver Jamison Crowder and offensive lineman Pat Elflein are questionable, as is running back Frank Gore, whose availability is uncertain after he completed the NFL’s concussion protocol. Crowder, who has 40 catches for 503 yards and five touchdowns, injured a calf early in practice Thursday and didn’t participate Friday. Mims had previously been ruled out while he takes care of a family matter at home in Texas. That would leave the Jets with only one of their starting receivers: Breshad Perriman, who was limited the first two days of practice with a shoulder ailment but practiced fully on Friday.









Texans put Johnson on reserve/COVID list

The Houston Texans have placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson missed practice on Thursday and the report said his absence was not injury-related. On Friday morning, before Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list, interim coach Romeo Crennel said Johnson missed practice a day earlier for a “personal issue.” “So he had to deal with that,” Crennel said. “We’ll see how he’s done with that.” Johnson has had a difficult time in his first season in Houston since being traded from Arizona for DeAndre Hopkins. The 28-year-old has just 452 yards rushing this season in a year where the Texans rank last in the NFL, averaging 84.4 yards rushing a game … New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since his hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. The 23-year-old quarterback was limited during practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Backup Colt McCoy started at quarterback last week in the Giants’ 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks. McCoy completed 13 of 22 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown, and one interception … The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerbacks Breon Borders and Adoree Jackson against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Borders has started five of the past six games for Tennessee (8-4) but didn’t practice all week with an injured hip. Jackson was limited in practice all week as he works his way back from a knee injury that put him on injured reserve hours before the season opener. Defensive lineman Teair Tart’s one-game suspension also was upheld for stepping on an opponent in last week’s loss to Cleveland … The Detroit Lions have interviewed three internal candidates for their general manager vacancy, Kyle O’Brien, Lance Newmark, and Rob Lohman. O’Brien is the team’s vice president of player personnel, Newmark is director of player personnel, and Lohman is director of pro scouting.

