‘I do not talk to Pawns.’ Kyrie Irving responds to being fined for not speaking to the media

After the former Celtics guard was fined $25,000 Thursday by the NBA because he has refused to speak to the media during the preseason, Irving took to social media to respond, and ended his post by writing “I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.”

Kyrie Irving has decided he is above talking to the media. The NBA believes otherwise.

Last week, Irving released a statement through his publicist to address his media silence, saying he wanted to ensure that his message was conveyed properly.

“I am committed to show up to work everyday, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization. My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself,” Irving said.

“Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change.”

The publicist clarified that the statement didn’t mean Irving didn’t intend to speak to the media. However, he still hasn’t, even though the Nets have had availabilities, all being held via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic, on every day but one since then.

Irving began his latest post with a quote from Malcolm X.

“I’ve had enough of someone else’s propaganda. I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m fror (sic) Justice, no matter who it’s for or against. I’m a human being first and foremost, and as such I am for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.”

He then followed up with a quote of his own.

“I pray we utilize the “fine money” for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently. (I am) I am here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here.”

