Patriots running back Damien Harris leaves in fourth quarter with injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Patriots had injury added to their insult Thursday night when Damien Harris went down in the fourth quarter in the 24-3 loss to the Rams.
The starting tailback took a shot to the back while trying to pick up a blitzer on a fourth-quarter play that resulted in Cam Newton getting sacked for the fourth time in the game.
Harris was in obvious pain but appeared to escape serious injury; he was able to lightly jog off the field under his own power. New England’s leading rusher had 11 carries for 50 yards.
After a brief stay in the blue medical tent, Harris did some light sprints and stretches behind the bench. He was classified as questionable but didn’t return.
Safety Adrian Phillips (hand) and receiver/returner Donte Moncrief (thigh) also suffered what appeared to be minor injuries. Phillips returned but Moncrief did not, though he was dinged up late.
