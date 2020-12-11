Patriots running back Damien Harris leaves in fourth quarter with injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Patriots had injury added to their insult Thursday night when Damien Harris went down in the fourth quarter in the 24-3 loss to the Rams.

The starting tailback took a shot to the back while trying to pick up a blitzer on a fourth-quarter play that resulted in Cam Newton getting sacked for the fourth time in the game.

Harris was in obvious pain but appeared to escape serious injury; he was able to lightly jog off the field under his own power. New England’s leading rusher had 11 carries for 50 yards.