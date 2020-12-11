So this is how the rest of the NFL has lived the last 20 years, right?

Such was the grim aftermath of Thursday night’s lopsided loss to the Rams, a 24-3 blowout that was as listless as the previous week’s stunner over the Chargers was lively; a game so ugly not one Patriots coach or player put up much of a defense in the postgame conversation. Good thing, since the spin doctors would have had no chance, not with an offense that was as predictable as it was stoppable, a defense that was too late to the party to make any real difference, and an overall effort that left no room for silver linings or sugar coatings.

For the first time in 17 seasons, the Patriots won’t win 10 games, ending the longest streak in NFL history. That much is mathematically certain. For the first time in 12 seasons, they won’t win the AFC East. That one isn’t quite guaranteed, not yet anyway, but a Bills victory Sunday vs. the Steelers would ensure that as well.

Advertisement

The Patriots’ 2020 story is all but over now, with a playoff road narrowed to the smallest sliver and a below-average team that wouldn’t have much chance in the tournament even if it somehow snuck in anyway.

But whether that reality makes you wallow in misery or howl with delight (likely a question of geography) the numbers of disappointment tell another story, too. That’s the one about a 20-year run in New England that was as amazing as it was unprecedented, that deserves at least one long moment of reflection against this current wave of disappointment.

For much of the football audience beyond New England’s borders, there is schadenfreude over the disintegration of a two-decade dynasty, but more than authoring a chorus of “the king is dead,” it’s like a universal verse of “welcome to the club.”

That would be the club accustomed to watching bad football like the Patriots played Thursday night, the club that is subjected to bad quarterback play like Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham stumbled through Thursday night, the club that is thrilled just to be part of the occasional playoff run only to be mostly thwarted in the end other than using December as the month to rev up the Super Bowl engine. It’s the club the Patriots avoided for so long, building as consistent a winner as the NFL has ever seen with Bill Belichick as head coach and Tom Brady at quarterback.

Advertisement

Those teams? They could fall behind 10-0 in the first quarter and not feel as if the game was over. This one? This team felt finished once the Rams hit double digits, a fear rooted in two consecutive three-and-outs to start the game and confirmed by Newton’s backbreaking interception return for a touchdown when he was gifted a third possession on Myles Bryant’s first career interception.

When Newton uncorked what was supposed to be a precision screen pass to a perfectly timed Damien Harris only to see Harris get held up on his route by football-wrecker Aaron Donald, Rams linebacker Kenny Young was the beneficiary. Young stepped up, caught the ball, and scampered 79 yards to the end zone for what was, according to ESPN Stats & Info, the NFL’s first pick-6 on a red-zone screen since 2010, and also, as ESPN pointed out, the Patriots’ fourth red zone turnover this year. They had three in the previous three seasons combined.

Advertisement

That’s not the side of history this franchise is accustomed to being on. This is the place where you make the playoffs for 11 consecutive years, also the longest streak in NFL history. This is the place where you start to peak in December, where you earn first-round byes and eye home-field advantage, where you win six Super Bowls and appear in three more. But there was only one Super Bowl contender on the field Thursday night in Los Angeles, and it wasn’t the Patriots.

The Rams did nothing to ease the sting of being on the wrong side of New England’s last Super Bowl win; no regular-season victory could make up for that. But even as the Rams did plenty to demonstrate they could get there again this season, they, like every other team in the NFL, are nowhere near doing what the Patriots did for the last 20 years.

Look where the Eagles are now, less than three years after they beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Chiefs? Check back in a couple of years and see where they are. The Eagles? They’re on their second different quarterback since a third different quarterback beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. The Falcons? They never recovered from blowing that 28-3 Super Bowl lead to the Patriots. The Giants? They’re on their third different coach since getting the best of New England for a second time in the Super Bowl. The Seahawks? They dismantled and rebuilt (are rebuilding?) a defense since the Patriots denied them a second straight championship.

Advertisement

The list goes on.

But the end does come. That really was a New England team out there Thursday night with a quarterback barely able to throw the ball, one who might or might not be injured enough to make throwing all but impossible, but who will be back for his next start after being benched for Jarrett Stidham.

“My message to the guys is we’ve got to finish what we started,” special teams player Matthew Slater said. “There are going to be things in life you start and you envision them going a certain way, and they don’t go that way. And that’s a part of life.

“You just have to find a way to finish what you started, and hopefully at the end of that, you’re a better man, a better woman for it. I’m going to encourage the guys to keep fighting, to fight to the finish and represent ourselves in the best way possible.”

For two decades running, the Patriots did that better than any team in the NFL, and for all the records that declare the dynasty over, they should also declare it the best we’ll ever see.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.