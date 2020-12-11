Tre Mitchell picks up where he left off in season-opening win for UMass men’s basketball

Mitchell, who was named to the preseason All-Conference first team, scored 19 of his 31 points in the first half to help the Minuteman to a 47-36 at intermission. Freshman Javohn Garcia netted 23 points off the bench and senior Carl Pierre chipped in 14 points for the Minutemen.

The 6-foot-9-inch Mitchell poured in a game-high 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, pacing UMass to a 94-79 win over Northeastern Friday afternoon at the Mullins Center in the season opener for both teams.

After capturing Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year honors last season as a freshman, UMass center Tre Mitchell began his sophomore campaign with an award-worthy performance.

Tyson Walker led Northeastern with 29 points.

“For what Tre did last year, for him to follow it up with his first game this season the way he did,” said UMass coach Matt McCall. “I was anxious to see how they would guard him up front and who they would double with. He was able to get some baskets inside and made some threes.”

Northeastern led, 19-17, midway through the first quarter before UMass went on a 13-0 run to take a 30-19 lead. The Minutemen never trailed again. Northeastern got within double digits early in the second half, but UMass had an answer each time the Huskies threatened.

Mitchell and Garcia connected on consecutive driving layups to give UMass its largest lead of the game at 73-54 with 9:21 left.

“As time went on we got more comfortable,” said Mitchell. “Some guys had the jitters for their first college game but we came out hard on defense and couldn’t convert on offense. Once we got into our flow it was pretty easy from there.”

Northeastern shot 53.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from behind the arc, but were plagued by 16 turnovers. Freshman Jahmyl Telfort scored 11 points off the bench and Notre Dame transfer Chris Doherty, a Marlborough native, had eight points and five rebounds.

“I thought we did some good things initially but the game kind of slipped away with sloppy ball handling and way too many turnovers,” said Northeastern coach Bill Coen. “Obviously Mitchell is a terrific player. We tried different things to contain him but he kind of dominated the game.”

UMass and Northeastern will meet again on Sunday (12 p.m.) at the Cabot Center to complete the home-and-home series.







