Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

North Shore: In the pines at Salisbury Beach State Park, good numbers of red crossbills are being reported along with a few white-winged crossbills, and elsewhere in Essex County modest numbers of evening grosbeaks are being noted, including a tally of 30 in the vicinity of Willowdale State Forest in Ipswich. At Plum Island there was a lingering great egret, as well as a tardy common yellowthroat. A similarly lingering brown thrasher was also recently sighted at Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. Most notable of the truly unusual species in Essex County right now is a Bullock’s oriole that’s been frequenting a feeder in the vicinity of 59 and 62 Crystal Court in Haverhill for at least two weeks.

Greater Boston: A Pacific-slope flycatcher found approximately two weeks ago at Lusitania Meadow in the vicinity of Fresh Pond in Cambridge is still being observed and continues to head the list of last week’s Massachusetts rarities. Also noteworthy in the Boston area was an eared grebe on Jamaica Pond in Jamaica Plain and a red-necked grebe on the Mystic Lakes in Medford. At Nice Acre Corner in Concord there were five killdeer, and a late spotted sandpiper was observed at Menotomy Lakes Park in Arlington. At Horn Pond in Woburn, two redheads were seen, and a very late black-throated blue warbler was reported from Cambridge. Elsewhere in the suburbs there continues to be a scattering of red crossbills, common redpolls, and evening grosbeaks, so keep your eyes on your bird feeders. A Barrow’s goldeneye has been present for over a week now, as has a yellow-breasted chat in the vicinity of Longfellow Pond in Wellesley.

Advertisement

South Shore: In Cohasset a Bullock’s oriole continues to visit a feeder at 58 Howe Road, where the bird most regularly appears early in the morning. In Lakeville a Ross’s goose that has been present for over two weeks is most often seen on the LeBarron Hills Golf Course where it can best be seen from the cemetery right beside the golf course club house. Elsewhere in Lakeville, a great cormorant and a large flock of American coots has been frequenting Lake Assawompsett in the vicinity of the small shopping plaza on Route 105 there. In Plymouth Harbor, a black-headed gull has been frequenting the inner harbor in the vicinity of the East Bay Grill Restaurant. A Eurasian wigeon was sighted off Veranda Avenue in Fairhaven, a spotted towhee continues to be seen along the Allens Neck Trail at the Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in South Dartmouth, and a Brewer’s blackbird was seen at the private Oak Top Farm in Dighton. At Gooseberry Neck in Westport, a very late white-rumped sandpiper was reported.

Central and Western Massachusetts: A barnacle goose has been frequenting Bartlett’s Pond in Sterling, a red-throated loon was noted at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area in Westboro, and small numbers of scoters were noted on several Worcester County Lakes. The big attraction in Worcester County however is the number of pine grosbeaks that are appearing practically everywhere there are trees with small fruits and crab apples on them. Birders looking for these uncommon and colorful northern wanders would be well advised to check any areas where trees and shrubs bearing small fruits and berries are abundant. In Fitchburg a hoary redpoll was sighted on Pearl Hill Road, so birders in that area should check carefully any wandering flocks of common redpolls. Both a cackling goose and a barnacle goose have been frequenting the Turner’s Falls Power Canal, and small numbers of pine grosbeaks are regularly being seen in the area of the Wendell State Forest.

Advertisement

Nantucket: At Long Pond, a tufted duck has been present for some time recently, a snowy owl was at the airport, and a short-eared owl was seen at Tom Nevers Beach.