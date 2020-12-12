Flooding could close sections of Morrissey Boulevard this week

Coastal flooding could shut down parts of Morrissey Boulevard this week, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Incoming high tides may cause flooding that closes lanes or entire stretches of Morrissey Boulevard between Freeport Street and UMass Boston, the agency said in an advisory on Friday.
The advisory is in effect from Saturday to Thursday. Both inbound and outbound sides of the road could be affected.
Traffic patterns will be marked along the road, and Conservation and Recreation officials will be in the area.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
Advertisement