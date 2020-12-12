The Greatest Bar closes temporarily

“As if there wasn’t already enough bad news this year . . . The Greatest Bar is closing . . . temporarily,” the statement said. “The good news? We’ll be back better and stronger than ever! We love you Boston - hang in there - and we’ll see you soon!”

The Greatest Bar announced on social media Friday that they are temporarily closing due to the coronavirus. The bar on Friend Street near TD Garden let their customers know the news in a statement on it’s Facebook page.

Another Boston sports restaurant/bar is taking a time out to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The announcement comes just days after Gov. Charlie Baker said he was rolling back Massachusetts’ reopening plan to cope with the troubling rise in coronavirus cases statewide.

Starting Sunday, restaurants must impose a 90-minute time limit on tables. Seating at one table will be reduced from 10 to 6 people. Patrons must wear masks at all times while not eating or drinking.

The Greatest alluded to the new restrictions, saying it is closing ““Why? Because trying to stay open under the challenges created by tightening COVID-19 restrictions was financially impossible.”

The Greatest is the latest sports spot near TD Garden to shutter, even temporarily. In August, The Fours Boston on Canal Street announced its permanent closing.

The Greatest vows it will rally back in a few months time, however.

The bar plans to reopen when “butts are back in the TD Garden seats, and life is somewhat back to normal.

“We will be back...and when we are, you best be ready to celebrate in a really BIG way!” the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.