Joblessness, lack of affordable housing lead parents to ask for Globe Santa’s assistance

In its wake, a growing number of families are lacking affordable housing and fighting food insecurity.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when 500 more families are seeking help, please consider giving by phone, mail, or at globesanta.org .

And with Christmas less than two weeks away, many of the parents in these families turn to Globe Santa with hopes that their children can share in the joy of the holiday.

The mother of three boys from Boston, ages 10, 8, and 5, talked about how tough it’s been to keep up with expenses after losing her job last spring.

“I’ve been struggling with unemployment since April and still have no income,” she wrote in a letter to Globe Santa.

Two thousand twenty hasn’t been all bad news for them, she pointed out, as she and her sons recently settled into an apartment they can call home.

“The blessing in this crazy year is that my family finally left the family shelter, and now have our own place” she wrote. “However, this blessing is scary with no income.”

Her boys have been courageous during what has been a difficult stretch, she added, and they deserve a merry Christmas.

“They all have been so strong through this process,” she wrote. “I need to see them smile.”

A family from a town south of Boston hasn’t secured stable housing, and the mother of four asked Globe Santa if he could visit them at the shelter where they are living.

She has a 7-year-old daughter, and sons who are 8, 4, and 1, she wrote, but suffered a heartbreaking loss this year when her youngest child’s twin brother died.

“My children and I are grieving,” she wrote, declining to go into the details of her son’s death. “I don’t know what I can do to make their pain go away.”

The last thing she wants to see are disappointed faces on Dec. 25 because the children see no presents with their names on them.

“Christmas is our favorite holiday and I would really love and appreciate some help with providing gifts for my little ones,” she wrote.

Her little ones will indeed find gifts from Globe Santa with their names on them, as will the three brothers from Boston who left the shelter system with their mother.

These seven youngsters will join tens of thousands of others in receiving clothes, books, toys, games, and other gifts from Globe Santa.

Thanks to the generosity of the donors who support the program — some who remember receiving a visit from Globe Santa when they were young — thousands of Massachusetts’ families will enjoy Christmas morning with presents for their children.

Last year, Globe Santa delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised more than $1 million.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.