Kelsi has a great sense of humor and enjoys singing

Kelsi AARON SCHWARTZ

Kelsi is a 15-year-old girl with a strong personality. She loves being the center of attention and has a great sense of humor. Some of Kelsi’s favorite activities include playing outside, swimming, doing arts and crafts, and playing video games. Kelsi is also a talented singer. When she grows up, Kelsi wants to attend cosmetology school. In school, she is known to be bright and resourceful.

Kelsi is legally freed for adoption and would benefit from a permanent family who could build a relationship with her slowly over time. Kelsi is very active and it would be best if her future family can spend time with her engaging in activities she enjoys. The family should also be able to offer Kelsi patience, flexibility, and consistency.