Mass. man’s death under investigation as “suspicious,” N.H. officials say

The death of a 23-year-old man from Acton, Mass. in New Hampshire Saturday is being investigated as “suspicious,” officials said.
The man died in Jaffrey, N.H., early Saturday morning, Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg wrote in a post on the department’s official Facebook page.
Officials have not released any information about the man’s death.
His name is being withheld until his next of kin are notified, the New Hampshire attorney general’s officesaid in a statement.
An autopsy is expected to be performed Saturday by the New Hampshire chief medical examiner’s office, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation, but there is no threat to the general public, the statement said.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.