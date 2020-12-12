O’Malley, Mass. bishops urge lawmakers accept governor’s changes to abortion measure

“We are hopeful that the full legislature accepts the language proposed by the Governor to retain eighteen as the age of consent ... and not reduce the age to sixteen,” the letter said.

In a statement , O’Malley and bishops Edgar da Cunha of Fall River and Robert J. McManus of Worcester also expressed support for the objections made by Gov. Charlie Baker, who balked at the provision lowering the age limit and sent the proposal back to the Legislature on Friday.

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley of Boston and two other Catholic bishops of Massachusetts on Saturday condemned the measure being considered on Beacon Hill that would expand abortion access in the state and lower the age limit from 18 to 16 without parental consent.

“Clearly, a young girl of age sixteen needs the guidance and support of a caring adult when considering the possibility of a decision that will affect her for the rest of her life.”

The House and Senate each passed similar versions of the measure, which would also allow abortions after 24 weeks in cases where a fetus has been diagnosed with a fatal anomaly. State law currently allows abortions after 24 weeks if it is necessary to save the patient’s life, or if their mental or physical health is at risk.

In a letter to lawmakers Friday, the governor said he “cannot support” expanding the “availability of late-term abortions,” nor lowering the age limit that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to get an abortion with a parent or guardian’s consent.

Results from a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll suggest the majority of Massachusetts residents support extending the timeframe for a legal abortion past 24 weeks. But respondents were divided over lowering the age to 16, with 48 percent in support and 40 percent against.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.