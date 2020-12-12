Quincy bank robber threatened weapon, stole nearly $400, authorities say

Around 10:50 a.m., the suspect entered the TD Bank at 323 Hancock St., according to the Mass Most Wanted website , which is run by the Mass. Bankers Association.

Quincy police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a bank and fled with $380 Friday morning.

The man allegedly “wrote a verbal demand note threatening a weapon” and gave it to the teller, according to the website.

After exiting the bank, he headed down West Squantum Street toward the area near the North Quincy MBTA station.

Security video from the bank showed the man wearing a Celtics jersey, a face covering, a dark hoodie, black gloves with orange circles on the palms, gray sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers, according to a tweet Saturday from Quincy police. He is described as having a medium build and medium height.

Those with information regarding the robbery can call FBI investigators at (857) 386-2384 or Quincy police at (617) 479-1212. Tips can also be reported on the Mass Most Wanted website.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.