Rhode Island Health Department director tests positive for COVID-19

Raimondo last saw Alexander-Scott at Thursday’s coronavirus news conference at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Department of Health guidance provides for a seven-day quarantine from the date of exposure, if accompanied by a negative test on day five. That seven-day period will conclude on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo has tested negative for COVID-19, but she and other members of her senior leadership will self-quarantine for seven days, according to a statement from the governor’s communications director, Josh Block. Raimondo will continue to be tested during the quarantine period.

PROVIDENCE — Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of Rhode Island’s Department of Health, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the governor’s office announced. She is not displaying symptoms and will continue to work from home.

The others who will be quarantining are Block, Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor, and Dr. Philip A. Chan, who heads the Health Department’s Division of Preparedness, Response, Infectious Disease and Emergency Medical Services. Chan and Pryor shared the stage with Alexander-Scott on Thursday.

Chan will be tested on Sunday morning, Block said. Pryor tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, Commerce Corporation spokesman Matt Sheaf said.

The news comes two days after Raimondo’s director of administration, Brett P. Smiley, tested positive for the virus. Smiley began quarantining after he was informed on Monday that he had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive, and he was not showing symptoms, a spokesman said.

The virus has reached the top levels of state government as Rhode Island has emerged as the state with the highest average daily case rate, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The COVID-19 news conference scheduled for Dec. 17 will be pushed back a day to Dec. 18.





