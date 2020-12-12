For Santa Speedo runners, strength no longer in numbers amid pandemic

The annual fund-raiser, which unsurprisingly was developed by a group of men sitting in a bar , has involved large throngs of alcohol-fueled runners wearing tiny bathing suits and Santa hats while rambling through Boston for two decades.

“Everyone [is] kind of like comfortable in the masses,” said Scott Davies, 27, who has been running the event since he himself turned 21. “Having a smaller group, it’s tougher to get people in the Speedo.”

The Santa Speedo Run reached drinking age this year and with the pandemic splitting participants into small groups, the hilarity and embarrassment were greater than ever as the event kicked off Saturday.

Chris Lynch, director of the Play Ball Foundation, the charity associated with the event, said his daughter recently filmed him as he ran up Newton’s Heartbreak Hill past a work detail to participate this year.

“It’s sort of like embracing the embarrassment,” he said in a phone interview Saturday. “This is a fund-raiser for a really good cause, so you’re not just some strange Speedo-wearing person in the suburbs.”

Play Ball, which has been the beneficiary of the run since 2012, funds school sports leagues for underfunded public middle schools in Boston, Holyoke, and Lawrence that offer few athletic options to students, Lynch said.

In all, the program serves about 3,000 kids and encompasses about 100 teams, with the “goal to keep kids engaged in school,” he said.

This year, as schools have gone virtual, Play Ball has changed gears to offer food assistance for students and organize Zoom fitness classes that allow teachers and students to have time for personal interaction outside of online teaching, Lynch said.

This year, the organization said it has about half the number of Speedo-clad participants and donations, but has still raised about $55,000.

If the source of inspiration for publicly stripping down in the middle of December is the mission of offering youth sports to city kids, then the twin sources of courage are alcohol and the relative anonymity of being in a large group.

But while the pandemic has depleted and split up the crowd of runners, it has brought one helpful aid to runners, said Davies, who spoke on the phone before his scheduled run through the North End on Saturday.

In addition to the Bud Light and peppermint schnapps his group of friends planned to use to take the edge off of the embarrassment, he explained, “You can hide behind the mask this year.”

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.