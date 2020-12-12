Saugus man dies after being trapped by Bobcat machine

A man who was trapped by a Bobcat machine in Saugus Friday evening has died, Saugus police said in a statement Saturday.

Mark Bertrand, 57, of Saugus, was using the machine at his private property on Woodland Avenue when it overturned and trapped him, police said.

First responders arrived at the scene at 5:20 p.m. Firefighters worked to remove Bertrand from the machine and gave him CPR, police said.