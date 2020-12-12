CDC panel endorses Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older

The advisory committee, which typically meets three times a year to review amendments to routine schedules for child, adolescent and adult vaccines, has been engaged in numerous marathon-length sessions this fall to discuss a plethora of issues surrounding the introduction of limited supplies during a pandemic of the novel vaccine.

The endorsement follows Friday night’s emergency use authorization of the vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees licensing of medical products.

An independent committee of experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday afternoon recommended the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for people 16 years of age and older. That endorsement, which now only awaits final approval by Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC director, is a key signal to hospitals and individual health care providers that they should proceed to inoculate patients.

Advertisement

In meetings Friday and Saturday, the panel’s heated discussion centered mainly on three areas: whether to recommend the vaccine for patients 16 and 17 years old, for pregnant and lactating women, and for patients who have had an anaphylactic reaction to other vaccines.

CDC officials and scientists will review the debate and post more precise guidance about those specific groups and others Sunday and throughout next week, as more information about the vaccine becomes known.

New York Times

12-county region in Calif. fills all ICU beds

LODI, Calif. — In San Joaquin County, part of California’s vast Central Valley that produces most of the country’s fruits and vegetables, the coronavirus is spreading like a weed and the hospitals are running out of beds for the sickest patients.

San Joaquin is part of a 12-county region that on Saturday had 100% of its intensive care unit beds filled, the highest rate anywhere in California. And with cases continuing at an unprecedented rate, the death toll inevitably will grow, too.

A new stay-at-home order was imposed this week but it’s anybody’s guess whether it will have the intended consequence of finally changing enough people’s behavior to slow infections as a vaccine is rolled out.

Advertisement

“It’s been frustrating,” said Chuck Davis, CEO of data science company Bayesiant that tracks virus numbers for the county. “It’s like we see the train coming down the track and we’re telling people, and some people listen and get off the track and other people get on the track and start dancing.”

Associated Press

France allows care-home residents more visits

PARIS — The French government is allowing care home residents to spend time with their families and receive visits, even if residents are positive for coronavirus.

The deputy health minister in charge of elderly affairs says injecting the spirit of Christmas into care homes is “essential” to maintain family ties and fight loneliness. The relaxed rules will start Tuesday to Jan. 3.

Roughly one-third of France’s more than 57,500 virus deaths have occurred in care homes. Residents have been subjected to strict confinement measures, including being limited to their rooms, to curb infections.

Associated Press

Calif. judge orders reduction in prison population

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A California judge has ordered a 50 percent reduction of the population in Orange County jails to protect people from a coronavirus outbreak.

Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson’s decision comes in response to a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union that says conditions at the jails violate the state’s constitution and disability discrimination law.

The county was ordered to file a plan with the court no later than Dec. 31. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes says his department is “evaluating the order, its impacts and our options for appeal.”

Advertisement

If the order stands, it could result in the release of more than 1,800 inmates, Barnes says. He says the latest outbreak at Orange County jails had 74 confirmed cases, 75 tests pending and more inmates waiting to be tested.

Associated Press

In Japan, medical workers quitting in large numbers

TOKYO — Nurses and medical workers have been quitting in droves amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

Tough working conditions, the high risk of infection, inadequate pay and virus-linked discrimination are thought to be among the reasons for the exodus, with one hospital losing more than 30 members of staff.

“The constant strain of wondering when I would be infected was too heavy a burden,” said a nurse in her 40s who resigned in August from a position at a hospital that accepts coronavirus patients in northern Japan.

She had joined the hospital in April as it allowed her to easily adjust her work schedule so that she could look after her nursery school-age son. Initially, she was assigned to work part-time as an outpatient nurse but was reassigned to assist in coronavirus testing when cases began to increase.

After a fellow nurse was infected with the virus, she started wearing goggles and a mask, and avoided talking in the break room, but she could not shake the fear of infection. The hospital apparently refused to let her take a PCR test when she asked. Thoughtless comments during stressful situations from some patients, such as “Stay away from me. I don’t want to get infected,” only worsened her depression.

Advertisement

Although her workload increased, her hourly wage was unchanged at about 1,400 yen. A special hazard allowance for frontline workers was as little as about 14,000 yen a month. “I wasn’t prepared to risk my life and that of my family members without adequate pay,” she said.

Hospitals that treat coronavirus patients have been worst affected by resignations.

Ten doctors and 22 nurses and assistant nurses had resigned from Osaka City Juso Hospital as of the end of November.

The hospital, which was designated in May as a medical institution to treat moderate COVID-19 patients, resumed outpatient treatments in some departments in July but doctors and nurses continued to quit, with some complaining about the heavy workload, and others about not being able to treat patients in their fields of specialty.

A private hospital in Tokyo also lost several nurses due to infection fears, among other reasons, and other hospitals have reported workers taking leaves of absence.

Some hospitals have been making efforts to support staff during these challenging times.

The Center Hospital of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, has created a pamphlet for medical workers and patients about mental well-being. The pamphlet includes advice such as the importance of speaking to others and sharing when going through hard times.

Workers at the hospital are also able to consult with clinical psychologists. “The importance of mental care is increasing as the harsh conditions have continued for so long,” said Hanae Sone, 33, a psychotherapist at the hospital.

Advertisement

Washington Post



