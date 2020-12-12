Mass. reports 4,968 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths Saturday

The state reported 4,968 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total in Massachusetts to 274,897, while the death toll due to the disease reached 11,057, including 47 new confirmed deaths.
The Department of Public Health reported 67,754 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, while 1,670 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital as of Saturday.
The public health department also reported that 99,719 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 9.47 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,635 people, bringing that total to 296,649.
The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.6 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.
The state said the rate would be 7.67 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out
The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients continued to rise, and reached 1,563 as of Friday, up from 1,529 a day earlier. The lowest that metric has been is 140.
