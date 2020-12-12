‘Nothing short of a medical miracle’: Leaders, politicians react to FDA’s emergency-use authorization of Pfizer vaccine

“We have millions of doses of this vaccine that are now being shipped to every corner of America, with administration to begin as soon as providers are ready,” Azar said. “This vaccine, like any vaccine FDA potentially authorizes, has been through multiple stages of safety review, and it has shown extraordinary effectiveness in protecting people from the virus.”

Late Friday, the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine — a historic scientific achievement that prompted swift reaction from leaders and politicians across the US.

Azar doubled down on encouraging the public to continue wearing masks as Americans get vaccinated, and to continue taking precautions including washing hands, social distancing, and wearing face masks.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller also reacted to the news, taking pride in the “talent and dedication” of service members involved in Operation Warp Speed — the federal program meant accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

“The massive logistical planning our military has contributed to Operation Warp Speed gives me even more pride in the talent and dedication of our service members. They have been crucial in bringing a safe and effective vaccine to the American people and in restoring the health of our country,” Miller said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the authorization “a tribute to the tireless efforts of scientists and doctors who have worked around the clock to ensure that we have a vaccine that is effective and safe.”

Pelosi continued that Americans should have “full confidence” in the vaccine, knowing it has been reviewed and recommended by the independent experts of the FDA’s advisory panel.

She encouraged continued precautions and said next steps are ensuring the vaccine will be free and distributed in a “fair and equitable manner to as many Americans as soon as possible.” Pelosi said state and local funding is another central component to the vaccine’s rollout and to effectively “crush the coronavirus.”

FedEx Corp., the world’s largest express transportation company, also issued a statement saying that operations are in motion to transport the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines overnight.

“After months of preparation and close planning with Pfizer, other healthcare companies, and federal and state officials, the first COVID-19 vaccines will move to dosing centers in the United States,” the statement said. “Vaccine distribution will be balanced among major cargo carriers, and FedEx is working closely with healthcare customers to prepare for additional vaccine shipments and transportation of critical vaccine-related supplies.”

The company said it is well positioned to handle shipments around the world with temperature-control solutions (the vaccine must be stored in ultra-low temperature freezers), near real-time monitoring capabilities, and a healthcare team to support the bioscience shipments.

“This is among the most important work in the history of our company,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx Corp. “I am immensely proud of our dedicated team members who continue to go above and beyond to help ensure the safe movement of these critical COVID-19 vaccines, especially during our busiest holiday shipping season to date.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the news “very encouraging” and said there were 320,600 doses of the vaccine on their way to the state.

In Michigan, where the Pfizer vaccine is being manufactured and shipped from, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said one of the most important things every adult should do is plan for how they will get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

President Trump released a video on Twitter at around 9 p.m. applauding the achievement, calling it a reminder of America’s “unlimited potential.” He said the vaccine will vanquish the virus.

