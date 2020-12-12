The Supreme Court shot down Trump’s election lawsuit. Here’s a look at some of the blistering reactions

While the legal case may be over, the reverberations were still being felt within the party and across the country. Here’s a look at some of the most blistering reactions following the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the Texas lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The lawsuit, although built on baseless claims of election voter fraud in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, was backed by more than 100 House Republicans and more than a dozen Republican state attorneys general, highlighting their unflagging willingness to stand in support of Trump no matter the test.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a brazen lawsuit by Texas that had asked the court to throw out the presidential election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden in four battleground states.

#StopTheSeating

Democratic Representative Bill Pascrell of New Jersey called on House leaders not to seat the 126 Republicans who signed onto the brief in the new Congress, accusing them of traitorous behavior.

“I’m demanding that the 126 Republicans who have endorsed a malignant lawsuit to overturn the will of the people and undermine our democracy not be seated in Congress,” Rep. Pascrell said in a tweet Friday night.

Pascrell wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren asking them to look into not seating the Republican leaders who signed off on the brief into the new Congress, citing the 14th Amendment, which states no person should hold any civil or military office who has “engaged insurrection or rebellion” against the US.

“Men and women who would act to tear the United States government apart cannot serve as members of Congress,” Pascrell wrote. “These lawsuits seeking to obliterate public confidence in our democratic system by invalidating the clear results of the 2020 presidential election attack the text and spirit of the Constitution, which each member swears to support and defend.”

Other elected officials echoed Pascrell’s sentiment, and #StopTheSeating was trending on Twitter early Saturday morning.

Pelosi called the lawsuit “an act of flailing GOP desperation,” and said, “Republicans are subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy, which threatens to seriously erode public trust in our most sacred democratic institutions, and to set back our progress on the urgent challenges ahead.”

‘Our bad’

The Orlando Sentinel’s editorial board apologized to its readers Friday morning for endorsing Republican Representative Michael Waltz in the 2020 general election. Waltz was one of the 126 House Republicans that signed on to back the Texas lawsuit.

“We had no idea, no way of knowing at the time, that Waltz was not committed to democracy,” the editorial said. “During our endorsement interview with the incumbent congressman, we didn’t think to ask, ‘Would you support an effort to throw out the votes of tens of millions of Americans in four states in order to overturn a presidential election and hand it to the person who lost?’ Our bad.”

Waltz was one of the 10 Florida Republican members of Congress to support the lawsuit.

“They wanted to undo 231 years of election tradition and norms so their guy, Donald Trump, can have another four years in office,” the editorial continued. “And so the president won’t send out a mean tweet that might torpedo their chances for reelection.”

The newspaper said every American should be “appalled at the attempted usurpation, and at elected officials taking part in this terrifying fiasco.”

‘Perhaps law-abiding states should band together and form a Union’

Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West released a statement following the Supreme Court’s decision that all but calls for succession.

“This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution,” West said.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.