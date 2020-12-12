Trans people lifted up Biden. As president, he needs to do the same for them.

In the United States and Puerto Rico, at least 41 trans and gender nonconforming people have been murdered this year, most of them Black and Latinx trans women. That’s a record, and there are still several weeks left in 2020. And I say “at least,” instead of a definitive number because trans people are often misgendered by police, in media reports, and by family members.

When he becomes president next month, Biden must be that leader.

Last month, Joe Biden did something no other president-elect had done in a victory speech — he specifically thanked the transgender community as part of what he called “ the broadest and most diverse ” coalition in history. It wasn’t the first time Biden mentioned the trans community, which has suffered its deadliest year ever. As the Democratic nominee, Biden called anti-trans violence “ an epidemic that needs national leadership .”

Yet Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Trans Equality (NCTE), told me during an interview that what’s facing Biden “is not just a criminal justice challenge.” It’s also about eradicating the underlying issues that leave trans people vulnerable.

“This is about economic opportunity and ending economic marginalization. It’s about housing. In this country, people who are homeless are much more likely to face violence,” she said. “People who don’t have health insurance — that triggers other kinds of economic marginalization where victimization is more likely. We’re going to need anti-bullying legislation in schools. It’s going to require a comprehensive domestic policy plan across all agencies.”

According to NCTE, 25 percent of trans people have been fired due to bias, while 75 percent have experienced workplace discrimination. Twenty percent of trans people report facing discrimination when looking for a home; 10 percent have been evicted because of their gender identity. Up to 40 percent of young people who experience homelessness are trans or gender nonconforming. The Trump administration’s anti-trans policies have only exacerbated the problem.

“One of the first things we’re asking the new administration to do is create a comprehensive approach to implementing the Bostock Supreme Court decision, which basically said that job discrimination against LGBT people is sex discrimination,” Keisling said. “It’s about employment, but it clearly also implicates health care, housing, education, and credit. “What the Biden administration needs to do is enforce the law,” which Trump refused to do.

“The violence problem against trans people is a three-part problem — stigmatization, marginalization, criminalization,” Keisling said. “In this country, once you get into the criminal justice system, it’s really hard to break out. It’s hard not to get economically marginalized, and the marginalization is much worse right now. And President Trump has so viciously attacked trans people, he has made the stigmatization much worse.”

That stigmatization feeds the violence that kills trans and gender nonconforming people. Here are some of them:

Penélope Díaz Ramírez, 31, on April 13 in Puerto Rico: “Penélope did not deserve to die,” said Tori Cooper, Human Rights Campaign’s director of community engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative. “Every single advocate, ally, elected official, and community member must stand up in light of this horrific news and say ‘No more.’”

Helle Jae O’Regan, 20, on May 6 in San Antonio: “I was looking at the pictures I used to take before I transitioned versus now and it made me realize I’m way happier than I used to be,” O’Regan posted on Instagram. “I love myself now. I’m happy and proud to be myself.”

Jayne Thompson, 33, on May 9 in Mesa County, Colo.: Samwel Leopardi, Thompson’s friend and roommate, recalled their morning ritual — “a silent disco cigarette and dance” on their porch. “It was so special because she wouldn’t have done any preparation for the day. We were both feeling very dysphoric and vulnerable, and it was just so sweet.”

Tony McDade, 38, on May 27 in Tallahassee, Fla.: Nicknamed “Tony the Tiger,” McDade was remembered by friends and family for his generosity. “You have such a big heart. . . . Just your energy would lift my spirits,” one friend posted in an online tribute.

Selena Reyes-Hernandez, 37, on May 31 in Chicago: “We have lost a beloved member of our extended trans family because of hate and violence — hate and violence that has corrupted our country’s soul and that shatters lives and futures every day,” HRC’s Cooper said.

Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, 27, on June 9 in Philadelphia: A dancer and artist, Fells had plans to return to school and study fashion design. Fells was known for her outgoing and vivacious personality. Said her friend Kendall Stephens, “She lived her truth so loud that you could hear her a mile away.”

Riah Milton, 25, on June 9 in Liberty Township, Ohio: When she wasn’t working as a home health aide, Milton loved to travel, her mother said. Ariel Mary Ann, Milton’s sister, said: “She loved her family and she loved her friends. She was just a joy to be around.”

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.