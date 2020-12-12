Unpardonably yours, Mr. Donald J. Trump

If no one is above the law, as Jacoby allows, that includes — especially! — our commander in chief. He should be investigated for legal crimes (obstruction of justice) and held to account for moral crimes (lies, recriminations, lies, libel, lies, racism, lies, character assassination, lies, nepotism, and more lies).

Jeff Jacoby’s argument that Joe Biden should pardon Donald Trump is odious ( ”Biden promised not to pardon Trump. Maybe he should do so anyway,” Opinion, Dec. 9). Jacoby writes that “the question for Biden isn’t what Trump deserves, but what the nation needs.” What this country really needs now — after a long nightmare of corrupt, inept governing; cynically nurtured polarization; and trumpeted misinformation — is a full accounting and a serious civics lesson.

For sake of our republic, indict him and let process play out

Sure, give him a break on a sentence. Or commute whatever sentence he receives, as he did so nobly for Roger Stone. But for our sake, for Pete’s sake, for God’s sake: Indict him, and let the process and record show — for our history books, for our children, and for an honorable democratic future — what Trump has perpetrated.

Daniel Stepner

Newton





This is a test case in nobody being above the law

Jeff Jacoby perilously ignores American history in his recent column, which offers that by granting Donald Trump a pardon, President-elect Biden can avoid “a continuation of ‘lock ‘em up’ politics,” which “will not heal America’s poisoned public culture.”

Martin Luther King Jr. correctly diagnosed America’s political dysfunction as having its roots in America’s failure to honor its creed “that all men are created equal.” If Biden is to unite and heal this country, he must aggressively lead it toward honoring its promises. Among these promises is that no man is above the law. A failure to investigate Trump’s apparent crimes would only serve to continue the longstanding tradition of America defaulting on its promise and to continue to give comfort to those who profit from American dysfunction.

Randall Butts

Chicago





Think of all the not-so-powerful languishing in jails

There are people in jail right now for possession of marijuana, but tax fraud and paying off porn stars should be allowed if someone is rich and powerful?

Since the beginning of our democracy, we have needed a complete rethinking of the justice system so as to eliminate loopholes for those with the means either to settle their crimes in court or to be granted clemency for the good of the nation. The country needs laws consistent for all the people. Pardoning Donald Trump would send the message that if you are rich and powerful, you can break all the laws you want, but if you’re poor, be ready for those handcuffs.

Nick Page

Melrose





We need to make example of him (the next demagogue could be worse)

Jeff Jacoby misses the most important point of all: Would-be criminal power-grabbers need to face justice and pay the price for their crimes against our democratic republic as an example to others. Otherwise, at our peril, our precious democracy may well be defeated by smarter copycat demagogue coup-makers, who find they can easily go further than Trump. Plus, I believe perceived strength is a position that many within Trump’s loyal base admire.

Biden needs to allow his Department of Justice to pursue Trump and his cronies for all their crimes against the United States. To not do so would strike justified dread and fear in the hearts and minds of the vast majority of Americans who spurned Trump and trumpism — not once, but twice — at the polls.

Anne Rosenfeld

Gloucester





Many good reasons for Biden to take high road and issue pardon

The weakest reason for Joe Biden not to pardon Donald Trump (and others in the administration) is his campaign vow not to do so. The strongest is that there will be no real downside, for Biden or the Democrats.

He’s only a placeholder anyway, keeping the seat warm for a Kamala Harris run in 2024. Any anger from the “Trump derangement syndrome” side of the party will fade as soon as they realize the pardon applies only to federal crimes, while the New York attorney general goes full speed ahead on prosecutions of Trump and his cohorts.

Meanwhile, Biden can take the high road, using the pardon as a gesture to those who didn’t vote for him that he will be a president for them too. History will look kindly on the act, much as with President Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon.

If the Republicans hold the Senate, maybe a pardon gets Biden a little cooperation across the aisle. And if that cooperation doesn’t come, he has a battle cry for 2022.

A no-lose proposition.

Art Cabral

West Bridgewater





But then there’s that Russia question

How do we pardon a possible traitor? Wouldn’t it be best to know just why Donald Trump was so friendly to the Russians, denying evidence of their interference with our elections? Wouldn’t it be good to know why Trump did not press Vladimir Putin about Russian bounties on US troops? I would like to know. Wouldn’t you?

Ann Buchanan

Danvers





Let us return to his taxes

Jeff Jacoby creates a case for Joe Biden to pardon Donald Trump as part of the president-elect’sexplicit promise to close the ”partisan divide.” However, I would argue that such a pardon, if executed, should not exempt prosecution for criminal and civil violations of the US tax code.

Unlike all recent presidents, Trump has not shared his tax returns with his fellow Americans, with the ongoing excuse that they were under audit by the Internal Revenue Service. With Trump’s absence of transparency and a parallel tax investigation in New York State, it is likely that the IRS audit is a smoking gun.

Among crimes against our democracy, few are disdained more than failing to pay your fair share of taxes.

Thomas H. Friedman

Newton





Big difference between Nixon and Trump

In rebuttal to Jeff Jacoby, there is a distinct difference between Richard Nixon and Donald Trump that is concerning: Nixon expressed some remorse after President Ford pardoned him, as Jacoby points out, and he more or less faded from public view. But Trump? I suspect we have not heard the last nor seen the worst of him.

Dave Wilsey

Needham





There’s just one snag, and Trump could untangle it

Jeff Jacoby makes a persuasive argument for Joe Biden to pardon Donald Trump. I have mixed feelings, since I dislike the idea of someone getting away with criminal acts; however, I also agree that a pardon would have the benefit of creating some closure and could prevent Trump supporters from becoming even more alienated.

But there is a complication. If Trump doesn’t accept the result of the election and questions the legitimacy of Biden as president, then from Trump’s point of view, Biden can’t pardon him.

Problem solved.

John Parisi

Braintree