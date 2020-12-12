Bobby Orr in a Chicago sweater was painful to watch, in more ways than one

Is that all there is? Is what we saw on television out of Chicago the other night all that’s left of the wonder child who once lit up Causeway Street?

Editor’s note: The Globe is reaching into its archives to bring you “Replay,” articles from the past that highlight something interesting, timely, or revealing. This column by Ray Fitzgerald about injury-plagued Bobby Orr’s first season as a Blackhawk appeared on Sunday, Dec. 5, 1976, under the headline “A painful message.”

Bobby Orr played only 26 games across three seasons for the Blackhawks before retiring.

Fred Cusick kept telling me the man wearing No. 4 was Bobby Orr, so I guess it was. But the moves weren’t there. The man wearing No. 4 was just another Jean-Pierre Hockeypuck, a defensive defenseman giving an imitation of Don Awrey or Darryl Edestrand — and not a very good one at that.

This was the first time Orr had played against his old team, and it should have been high drama, with Orr giving the brothers Jacobs the back of his hand.

But there were no fierce rushes down ice, no deft, reverse pivots that left Bruins high and dry in the popcorn stand.

What we saw was a lost-in-the-crowd performance so ordinary that when TV colorman John Peirson praised a mid-ice Orr pass, my first thought was: In the good times such a pass would have gone unnoticed among the light-up-the-sky rockets flashing from Orr’s blades.

A few weeks ago, doctors did some mysterious things to Orr’s knee. They could have been mechanics discussing a ’59 Buick or a souped-up Camaro that had spent the last decade roaring back and forth across Baja, Calif.

“We’ve flushed it out and it ought to be good for a couple more years. There are only a certain number of miles left on it, but we’ve known that all along.”

They put the knee on their hydraulic lift, gave it a lube job, checked the points and plugs, changed the filter, tossed in some antifreeze and rotated the tires.

And then they said it was OK for Orr to get back in the race. Just pay no attention to the grinding noise in the transmission and the rattle in the rear end.

“Obviously the knee is permanently damaged,” said Dr. John Palmer. “If he wants to play so badly that he’s willing to put up with the aggravations and periodic idleness, then we’ll do whatever we can to help him carry on.”

Oh, that’s terrific, especially the part about permanent damage. As long as the knee’s a wreck to begin with, there’s no harm in going out for a good skate once in a while.

Dr. Palmer said he couldn’t forecast the future of a knee that he admits is not getting better through the wear and tear of hockey.

There are some who might be able to supply a forecast. Gale Sayers might have one. Watch Joe Namath, that limping theater of the absurd, for 10 minutes and you might get a glimpse into Orr’s future.

Check a story The Globe ran a few weeks ago concerning the impact a wrecked knee has on former athletes approaching middle age and you might have an answer.

Or perhaps Dr. Palmer could get in touch with Dick Butkus, the former Chicago Bears linebacker. Butkus continued to play when he should have retired, and now walks with both a permanent limp and permanent pain.

Orr has said many times that when it became apparent that further NHL competition might bring serious problems in later life, he would quit.

When he’s through with hockey, he wants to play tennis and golf and the rest of the competitive things athletic middle-agers indulge in.

But what’s going on now hardly seems conducive to a game of singles at age 40.

The term “flushing the knee out” is more than draining fluid from it. It involves removing particles of tissue and bone that cause swelling and locking of the joint.

Yet Dr. Palmer is reluctant to recommend that Orr call it a career.

One sympathizes with Orr’s desire to continue at a game he’s played better than anyone else within memory. He is, after all, only 28, an age when most athletes are in their absolute prime.

And perhaps there will be times when he is able to perform, if not at presurgery peak, at least with some degree of self-satisfaction.

One is aware of the inner voice that whispers: “Things will get better. Give it another try.”

Yet, doesn’t this competitiveness work against all logic? Every athlete claims he’ll know when to quit, but few are able to resist the temptation to hang on.

Some persist strictly for money. But with Orr it would seem to be more than that. With him, the alternative — retirement at age 28 — is unthinkable and abhorrent to one whose life has been wrapped around a puck and a hockey stick.

Doctors know best, mother always said, but it seems to me they are doing Orr no favors by sending him back on the ice with a knee about as useful as a leaky roof.

Let go, Bobby. Let go while you can still walk down a flight of stairs without holding on to the rail.