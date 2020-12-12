Boston College no match for Syracuse

Alan Griffin drained six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds, Bubby Boeheim passed his dad and coach on Syracuse’s career scoring list and the Orange routed Boston College, 101-63, in an ACC opener on Saturday.

Griffin went 6 of 9 behind the arc and had five assists. Boeheim, a junior, finished with 17 points, pushing him past Jim Boeheim's 745 from his career that finished in 1966. Jim Boeheim is in his 45th year as the Syracuse coach.

Joseph Girard III matched Griffin's five 3-pointers and also had 17 points for the Orange (4-1), who went 16 of 31 behind the arc.