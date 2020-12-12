Bruins prospect Johnny Beecher, while practicing with US World Junior team, tests positive for COVID-19

Beecher’s father, Bill, told the Globe that his son was informed at around 6 a.m. Saturday that his final test of camp came back positive. The 19-year-old left camp in Plymouth, Mich., traveling with roommate Thomas Bordeleau, and returned to his college campus at the University of Michigan.

Bruins prospect Johnny Beecher, who made Team USA’s World Junior Championship team last year, will not be part of this year’s team in Edmonton because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Beecher took another rapid test at campus, about four hours after his WJC test result came in, his father said. That test came back negative.

If he tests negative again, he will travel home to Elmira, N.Y., for a week to 10 days, while the Michigan hockey team is off for the holidays.

“We’ll enjoy a little time having him home, fortunately and unfortunately,” Bill Beecher said. “You hurt for your son. What an honor to put that jersey on. There aren’t many of us who will ever have that experience at that level. For World Juniors [as a 19-year-old], this was his last chance. That hurts.”

Beecher left the Wolverines for Team USA camp Dec. 6 and practiced with the team all week, most recently on Friday. His father said Beecher reported mild symptoms, with no loss of taste or smell, and was surprised to get a positive test, particularly since he was “tested six days a week at Michigan” and was “around the same guys, haven’t done anything, haven’t gone anywhere.”

Not having a chance at World Junior redemption with the American squad was a blow to Beecher, who went scoreless in last year’s tournament in the Czech Republic. The US finished sixth.

“When I tell you he loves the Cole Caulfields and Trevor Zegrases and Darren Turcottes ... they are truly best friends,” Beecher’s father said. “They don’t get to see each other often. But they were going to put that jersey on and play for Team USA together one last time. Last year was a disappointment, finishing sixth. Their expectations were a heck of a lot higher.

“We’ll have to watch from the sidelines. It’s the world we’re living in ... As much as it hurts that Johnny won’t be able to play, people are facing a lot worse things right now.”

Two other Bruins draft picks, Matias Mantykivi (Finland) and Roman Bychkov (Russia), made their respective World Junior squads.

The tournament begins Dec. 25, inside a bubble at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and concludes Jan. 5.

