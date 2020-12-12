Columbus denies Seattle MLS Cup repeat, wins second title to cap 25th season

The Columbus Crew, two years past nearly being relocated to Texas and playing without two top players due to COVID-19, won their second MLS Cup on Saturday night. The MLS original franchise capped the league’s 25th season by routing the defending champion Seattle Sounders, 3-0.

MLS Newcomer of the Year Lucas Zelarayan scored twice for Columbus, putting the Crew ahead in the 25th minute by slamming a long cross home and salting away the victory with his left foot just inside the penalty area in the 82nd. Derrick Etienne doubled the Columbus lead in the 31st minute.

Columbus, playing one final time in MAPFRE Stadium — the league’s first soccer-specific ground — before a scheduled move to downtown, won its only other championship in 2008. The Crew lost the 2015 final at MAPFRE Stadium to Portland. It played Saturday without midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos, neither of which were medically cleared to play. Columbus said it had a player test positive for COVID-19 in testing results received Thursday, the second positive in a week.