Here are the MIAA hockey modifications

▪ Per Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs guidance, “Locker rooms are closed and can only be accessed for toileting.” Players must dress outside or in another designated area.

▪ Face masks are required at all times for players, coaches, and officials. Players can wear gaiters, but they must be multi-ply. Officials must use electronic whistles.

Here are some of the most significant modifications to MIAA ice hockey for the 2020-21 season, which can begin with practices Monday:

▪ Bench personnel is limited to no more than three coaches and one athletic trainer, and game-day rosters are limited to 20 players. Rink design respective of social distancing may dictate total players that may participate in a game. Team benches must expand to areas in the rink that allow players/coaches to use additional seating and proper distancing.

▪ Only one person can be in a penalty box at a time. If another player needs to be in the penalty box, a designated “auxiliary box/location” must be used to allow for distancing. When possible, the second and/or subsequent penalized players must move to the penalty box upon the exit of the previously penalized player.

▪ Players lined up opposing each other must be 6 feet apart and face in the direction of the faceoff location. Players preparing for a faceoff must set up 6 feet apart, and officials will call the participants in for the puck drop.

▪ A scrum along the boards can contain only one defensive and one offensive player. A third participant in any scrum will cause an immediate stoppage of play by an official, who also has authority to stop play if a scrum lasts longer than five seconds.

