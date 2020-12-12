How are ice rinks dealing with the logistics of high school hockey season?

A total of 277 days will have passed when teams across the state finally return to the ice Monday for tryouts, two weeks later than normal. The pandemic continues to rage, and when schedules finally resume — for most schools not until January — a hockey game day will have changed significantly from last winter.

The Warriors were three days away from playing for a state championship at TD Garden last March. Then as COVID-19 continued to spread, the MIAA pulled the plug.

The Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ hockey players and coaches were on the ice, getting ready for the biggest game of their lives, when their world changed.

“Obviously it’s really different, but so understandable and so necessary,” L-S coach Matt Carlin said. “Guys have done a really good job knowing this is what you have to do in order to have whatever the season is. It hasn’t been a big issue. They’ve bought into it. They’re just dying to play hockey with their classmates and buddies.”

When the MIAA’s Board of Directors last month approved modifications, allowing hockey to satisfy guidance from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs regarding a return to play, the changes to the on-ice product were minimal. Masks must be worn, faceoffs have been altered to place the wings 6 feet apart, and puck scrums are restricted to one player from each side.

“It will be unique but not as much on the ice as it will be in game preparation, roster size, and bench management,” Hingham boys’ coach Tony Messina said.

Locker rooms will be closed, which will force players to arrive dressed or put on equipment in the parking lot or another designated side area.

Catholic Memorial goalie Dom Walecka, right, will have to wear a mask under his goalie mask this season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“I haven’t gotten dressed outside since I was little,” said Catholic Memorial junior Dom Walecka, a returning All-Scholastic goalie. “It’s something to get used to, but as long as we’re playing.”

Benches are perhaps the biggest challenge to coaches and rink officials. Not only are teams limited to a maximum of 20 players on game days, but social distancing rules mean spreading players beyond the normal rink confines — whether by setting up temporary seating behind benches, or extending them behind the boards and glass.

“I’ve worked out a rotation-type plan for the [Pilgrim Skating Arena] bench to try to do this effectively, but not sure how it will work,” Messina said.

Canton girls’ coach Dennis Aldrich said even normal chalkboard sessions will be held via Zoom rather than on the ice.

“As coaches, we will all just have to think outside the box and do what we can to make the memories of the season as special as we can for our players,” Aldrich said. “It will certainly be different, but I’m trying to stress the positive with my team, being the fact that we are allowed to play at all is a bonus.”

Canton’s teams have the luxury of returning to the renovated Metropolis Rink adjacent to Ponkapoag Golf Course, which had been their home ice until a roof collapse in February 2015. In many parts of the state, rink availability is at a premium as college and prep school venues are closed to the public, forcing teams to scramble.

Any scrum along the boards, like this one between Austin Prep and Braintree girls' hockey, that has more than two players, is illegal this season. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

BC High, which normally plays at UMass Boston, is planning on Sunday home games at the Thayer Sports Center in Braintree, and as many as five rinks for practices. Central Catholic and the Dracut/Tyngsborough boys’ co-op cannot cross state lines for their usual home ice at the ICenter in Salem, N.H., so they will be playing at Tsongas Center in Lowell, as well as rinks in Methuen, Lawrence, and Haverhill.

“It wasn’t easy, but we got things squared away,” Central boys’ coach D.J. Conte said.

Perhaps no area has been hit as hard by the rink crunch as the North Shore. The Raymond Bourque Arena at Endicott College is not available to the Beverly and Danvers boys’ teams, as well as their girls’ co-op. The Marblehead teams and Swampscott boys cannot play at Salem State, and Pingree’s Johnson Rink is closed to the Hamilton-Wenham boys.

Marblehead boys’ coach Chris Wells said his team has picked up ice at Connery Rink in Lynn and Cronin Rink in Revere. Other Northeastern Conference teams will be sharing Winthrop’s Larsen Rink, as well as Kasabuski Rink in Saugus.

“I think with some schools that are not playing this season, [that] has helped us find more ice,” Wells said.

Coaches and athletic directors also have to adjust game times to account for the state’s 10 p.m. curfew, furthering limiting options.

In the end, players and coaches are simply happy to have the opportunity to finally get back on the ice with their high school teams.

“My thing is, play the hand we’re dealt, focus on the next opponent we have, whether it’s a game, practice, or intrasquad scrimmage,” Carlin said.

Said Walecka: “As long as we get to play, I’ll do anything.”

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.