Outpouring of love continues for late Patriots cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti

To longtime director Tracy Sormanti, the woman in charge, the force behind one of the most respected, coveted, adored cheerleading teams in the NFL.

In a most literal sense, that’s what it was. The New England Patriots cheerleaders would sit, arm-in-arm, facing each other, forming a circle. Perhaps they were in uniform about to head into Gillette Stadium for a game, or maybe they were at the conclusion of a practice having returned to their cheer house. There was a certain order to the seating — fourth-year cheerleaders down to rookies — and once you picked your spot, you kept it for the season. Eventually all eyes would turn one way.

“She would say positive affirmations, kind of talk about our goals for the game or for that day, what we wanted to get right, what the plan was,” recalled former Patriots cheerleader Bailey Medeiros. “It was a time where we all linked arms and really felt unified. She always reminded us that once we were part of that circle, we were in it forever.”

“It was a real moment of solidarity and realizing you were part of something bigger, that you were there with your teammates and no matter what happened they were there for you and you were there for them,” echoed fellow former squad member Theresa Oei.

It’s been a little more than a week since the Patriots shared the news of Sormanti’s death, the scourge of cancer closing her circle too soon.

“That was a physical manifestation of a circle, but it was also a metaphor for the way Tracy saw her community,” Oei said. “She was so totally dedicated to the New England Patriots cheerleaders, the organization, the people that were part of it. That was incredible about her. She never lost sight of it. For all the wins, the fame, whatever the director of an incredible organization in sports might receive, you could lose sight of the human beings that are part of your family. She never did. She was there for people in their darkest day and there to support them in their wildest dreams. She made that part of the culture.

“That in some ways, that was her big beautiful circle.”

Sormanti was 58 when her three-year battle with multiple myeloma ended, but as she told her fiancé and longtime companion, Dennis Brolin, in her final hours, she felt as if she’d lived for 85. The outpouring of emotion in her wake, including heartfelt testaments from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick, reveals why.

Conversations with a few of those who had the chance to be coached by her every day, or even the one lucky enough to be loved by her, tells the story of someone whose legacy is not only on the program she built since taking over as director in 1994, but on the lives she touched across those 26 years. A coach who was respected in the way of Belichick and loved in the way of Tom Brady, Sormanti predated both of them, with a Patriot journey that started in 1983, her first season as a cheerleader.

She made a difference. When Brolin described his partner of more than 20 years as “tough as nails,” he spoke to the way she could demand the best of others and mold a cheerleading squad into one ready to represent the Patriots everywhere from the sidelines to international charity events. But when he remembers the woman who rescued her beloved cats from a local shelter or collected gift cards to give to the homeless they encountered after Bruins games, he also spoke to her “giant heart.”

“As I go forward with life, I know she made me the person who I am today,” said Jenna Cloutier, whose four-year cheerleading tenure ended in 2019. “I grew up a lot because of her.”

Cloutier paused, her voice catching. “I know how to be a better human being because of her,” she said. “My love of volunteerism, so much love for the people I met because of her, instilling values of class, dignity, passion, desire of discipline, never settling. She made you feel special and confident and empowered.”

Long before it became popular to understand the value of such empowerment, Sormanti was doing it, creating a culture for young women built to build them up. She instituted term limits, first three years, now four, so that her cheerleaders would take their experience at Foxborough to even greater heights. “Not that it would ever hold you back,” Cloutier said, “but she would want you to go in the world and be a butterfly and spread your wings and be the best person you could be, contributing to the world as the best version of yourself.”

The proof is in the résumés. Cloutier is an electrical engineer with a master’s degree from WPI. Medeiros is a law student at Boston University. Oei is a PhD candidate at Harvard, studying chemical biology since completing her undergraduate degree at Yale.

“The way Tracy always puts it, she’s creating a puzzle every year, finding all these puzzle pieces,” said Jennifer Sullivan, who worked with Sormanti as the cheerleading coordinator. “The Patriots cheerleader is the full package. Not just talented in dance, but can speak well, connect with others, make a difference in the community, well-rounded, and can balance other things. She was showing people you don’t just have to do one thing. You can be everything, smart and beautiful and strong. That’s really what Tracy looked for, and why our squad has been so great.”

Sormanti worked through her final days, making sure Sullivan would have everything she needed to finish out this season (the team currently works home games in small groups to share content with fans during the pandemic). Brolin, who met Sormanti during his tenure as the team’s superintendent from 1995-2003, was not at all surprised. She was, after all, a force of nature.

But he could tell she was sensing the end. After putting in a final 10-hour workday at Gillette, despite grueling treatments, she drove to meet him near a job he was working in Newport. They spent a weekend walking the beach and gathering stones and then hiking and breathing the air. They went to dinner, doubled back for giant hot fudge sundaes after passing Friendly’s on the way home, embraced every moment. By the following Monday, Tracy was spent. She made it to the hospital for one more treatment.

“But three days later she’s like, ‘I can’t do it anymore,’ ” Brolin said. “This is a treatment that only 25 people in the country have had, an experimental one with a 90 percent success rate, one that would have carried her for another beyond that. People wait in line for it. But she said, ‘I don’t want to jump in front of anybody because it’s not fair. My body’s broken down. Even if I go into remission for a year, I want someone else to take it.’ She told the doctors to give that to somebody else. She could have gotten another year and a half of remission, but she said no, ‘Not if I can’t live my life the way I want to live it.’

“That’s the way she was.”

Eight days later, she was gone.

Now it’s early Saturday morning, and with the arrangements for Sunday’s funeral complete (it will be streamed here), Brolin is walking the cemetery where Sormanti’s mom is buried. He’s setting up a Christmas tree and lights the way he and Tracy used to every year since breast cancer took her mom at 52. This is where Tracy will be laid to rest, too.

“I guess it’s my tradition now,” Brolin said. “She told me, ‘I died at 58 but I feel like I lived to 85.’ It’s true. Look at all the posts about her. She’s been to 18 countries, a million naval bases, she’s done a lot. It’s still not any easier for me. Obviously I feel empty, but at least she feels fulfilled.”

How could she not? The truth is in the ripples. Her big, beautiful circle goes on.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.