Postgame prayer circle has taken on extra meaning for Patriots during tumultuous season

Slater is one of New England’s regular participants, along with fellow captain James White, safety Cody Davis, offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, and running back Rex Burkhead prior to his season-ending knee injury.

“As long as I can remember, guys have been meeting at the 50 to pray,” said Matthew Slater, the longest-tenured Patriot on the roster. “That’s something that’s just understood.”

At the conclusion of every Patriots game, when nearly everyone has cleared the field, a small group of players will stay behind. They’ll gather in a circle at midfield, kneel, and lower their heads. No matter what just happened in the game, the group, a mix of personnel from both teams, will take a moment to pray together.

Starting with the season-opening win over the Dolphins, they have always found time for a postgame prayer — even amid the torrential downpour after the big win over the Ravens in Week 10. Regardless of the weather, score, whatever the circumstances, the group has carried on this tradition.

According to Slater, his father Jackie, who played offensive tackle for the Rams for 20 seasons, took part during his time in the NFL, too.

“I’m so glad that it’s something that exists throughout the league,” Slater said.

Slater’s presence has been consistent since his rookie year, when now-retired Benjamin Watson, Heath Evans, and Chris Hanson welcomed him into the fold. Slater’s role has evolved into more of a leadership position, as he now often leads the prayer following home games.

So, what exactly goes on?

Sometimes silence; sometimes speaking. Slater calls the moment an opportunity for the group to give thanks and to pray for things such as health, safe travels, strength, and wisdom.

Because players on both teams are involved, the prayers usually are not influenced by the outcome of the game. What was said after the Week 7 blowout loss to the 49ers likely still applies after the Week 12 come-from-behind win over the Cardinals.

“I think for a lot of us, as men of faith, it’s an opportunity to come together and realize at the end of the day we’re all on the same team,” Slater said. “For us to come and give thanks for all of the things that God has been doing in our lives, via the opportunity and ability to play this game, it’s just a good reminder at the end of the day to put things back in perspective.”

This season has been particularly challenging emotionally for the Patriots, calling for additional prayers. White’s father was killed in a car crash that left his mother with life-threatening injuries. Burkhead suffered a serious knee injury, ending his season. Coach Bill Belichick’s mother died at the age of 98. Safety Devin McCourty’s wife, Michelle, had a miscarriage.

“It’s probably the craziest year I’ve been around,” said running backs coach Ivan Fears, who is in his 22nd season with the organization.

The Patriots, along with the rest of the country, have also had to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. Eight Patriots elected to opt out this year, and nine have been placed on the COVID-IR list since the season began.

“It’s been extremely hard to focus on playing football and enjoying the football season,” Fears said. “I thought the guys have done a great job of trying to deal with the COVID protocols and all the stuff that goes on with it — the threat of health problems, the threat of bringing that home to your family, worrying about what other people are doing, other guys are doing. There’s just a tremendous amount of stuff that surrounds the game.”

The events of the year have inspired prayers not only in the postgame circle but also during weekly team chapel and Bible study.

For Slater, this season marks just another way his relationship with his faith has developed since he was drafted in 2008.

“I think the NFL has brought me even closer to God,” Slater said. “Through everything I’ve been through, whether it’s surgeries, adversity, even success, highs, lows, relationships, the growth I’ve experienced as a man in my personal life, becoming a husband, becoming a father, my faith has transformed and evolved.

“I’m thankful for my experience in the NFL because I think it’s left me in a place of dependency on God, understanding there’s so much uncertainty with what we do, physically, mentally, just the way the game turns out, so I think it’s left me in a place of dependency, and as a result my faith has grown stronger.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.