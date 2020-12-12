In search for a general manager, Mets zeroing in on Jared Porter

Under new ownership and seeking to turn the team’s fortunes around, the New York Mets and Jared Porter are working on a deal for Porter to become the club’s general manager, sources told ESPN in confirmation of multiple reports. Porter, the former director of professional scouting for the Red Sox, was the Arizona Diamondbacks’ assistant general manager the last four seasons. Porter has been part of four World Series-winning teams in 13 seasons in the majors; three with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs. He worked with Boston from 2004-15 and spent parts of two seasons with the Cubs before joining the Diamondbacks … The Mets are also close to completing a four-year, $40 million contract with free agent catcher James McCann as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen . A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. He batted .289 with seven homers and 15 RBIs in 2020.

Bueckers impresses in UConn women’s basketball debut

UConn women’s basketball freshman Paige Bueckers made her collegiate debut a memorable one, tallying 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists as the third-ranked Huskies rolled to a season-opening 79-23 win over visiting UMass Lowell (0-2) on Saturdasy. Last year’s national high school player of the year also collected five steals. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 12 points and nine rebounds while Christyn Williams added 10 points and seven boards for UConn. Denise Solis finished with 11 points for the River Hawks, who made just eight baskets on 56 shots.

Florida men’s basketball’s Johnson stable after collapse

In men’s basketball, highly-touted freshman Scottie Barnes scored 17 points as No. 20 Florida State (3-0) won its seventh straight contest against Florida, 83-71, at Tallahassee, in a game marred by the on-court collapse of Gators junior forward Keyontae Johnson. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, had just dunked in transition to give the Gators (3-1) an 11-3 lead a couple of minutes before he crumpled to the hardwood as the team broke its huddle. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher in the opening minutes and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Florida officials said he was in critical but stable condition and would remain there overnight. Like many of his teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. The coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle, and it is common for athletes … No. 2 Baylor has paused team activities because of COVID-19 issues, leading to another high-profile game being postponed. The Bears were scheduled to play their Big 12 opener Sunday against No. 13 Texas. Baylor’s scheduled game Tuesday night against Tarleton State, added just last week, has also been postponed.

GOLF

Reed putts to tie for lead in Dubai

Patrick Reed rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt on the last hole to move into a three-way tie for the third-round lead at the World Tour Championship, keeping him on track to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player. Reed, who shot 1-under-par 71, was tied with Englishmen Laurie Canter (68) and Matt Fitzpatrick (69) at 11 under overall in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates in the United Arab Emirates. Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings and will be assured of winning the title with a victory. Lee Westwood (68), in a four-way tie a shot back at 10 under, would also claim the Race to Dubai title with a win … Matt Kuchar and Harris English took a five-stroke lead in the PGA’s QBE Shootout, opening and closing with long birdie runs for an 11-under 61 in modified alternate-shot play at Naples, Fla. The duo birdied the first five holes on Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course, then ran off six in a row on Nos. 12-17 to sit at 25-under 125 after two rounds. Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair, the first-round leaders at 56, were second after a 68.

ALPINE SKIING

Bassino wins giant slalom, Shiffrin fourth

Italian skier Marta Bassino won her second straight World Cup giant slalom of the season, finishing 0.46 ahead of hard-charging Swede Sara Hector, in Courchevel, France, and 0.59 clear of Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, whose three-race win streak ended. Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin placed fourth in her return to the event after an 11-month break, 1.70 behind Bassino … Mauro Caviezel, 32, got the first win of his late-blooming career in a World Cup super-G in Val d’Isere, France. The Swiss skier was 0.10 seconds faster than Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway and 0.54 clear of Austrian Christian Walder. American Travis Ganong was fourth, 0.76 back, in his best World Cup result in nearly four years.

SOCCER

Everton ends Chelsea’s win streak

Chelsea’s 17-match unbeaten run in all soccer competitions ended in a 1-0 loss at Everton in an English Premier League match at Liverpool. Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty in the 22nd minute for the lone goal … Casemiro opened the scoring and a Dani Carvajal shot ricocheted off the post and the back of goalkeeper Jan Oblak as host Real Madrid beat city rival Atlético Madrid, 2-0, to tighten the Spanish league title race on Saturday, dealing the leader its first loss in the competition in 10 months. Madrid moved within 3 points of Atlético, climbing into third place.

MISCELLANY

Joshua defends heavyweight title with knockout

Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev in London, potentially setting up an all-British fight against Tyson Fury to be undisputed champion of boxing’s marquee division. Joshua had already knocked down Pulev three times when he unleashed a right hook that sent the 39-year-old Bulgarian to the canvas once again. Joshua has an agreement in principle with Fury, the WBC champion, for a two-fight deal in 2021 to unify all four titles … Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a stunning last lap and beat both Mercedes cars to take pole position for Sunday’s season-ending Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates. He was .025 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .086 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton for his first pole of the season and third of his career … Ownership of the Tennessee Titans is remaining with the Adams family with Susie Adams Smith agreeing to sell her share of the team to the family-controlled KSA Industries Inc. Amy Adams Strunk will hold a 50% share with the other 50% held by Kenneth Adams IV, Barclay Adams, and Susan Lewis. Those three will continue as team owners with Adams Strunk continuing as controlling owner in a sale expected to be completed by the end of this year. Financial details of the sale were not available. The sale requires league approval and is expected to be on the agenda of Wednesday’s NFL owners meeting.