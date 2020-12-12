Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller first woman to score in Power 5 football game

On the next play, Ken Seals threw an 18-yard pass to Cam Johnson for a touchdown. Fuller, listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, came out for the extra point, which tied the game at 7 with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s SEC women’s soccer champs didn’t get a chance on the Commodores’ first two drives against the in-state rival Volunteers. But Vanderbilt drove late in the first quarter, running for a first down on fourth-and-1.

Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game by kicking an extra point for Vanderbilt in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference home game against Tennessee in Nashville.

The 6-foot-2 senior put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pumping her fist before slapping high-fives with teammates. She ran off the field with a big smile with her family in the stands all with their arms up in the air.

An official gave Fuller the ball on the sideline.

Fuller made history as the first female to play in a Power Five conference game on Nov. 28 with a squib kick to open the second half. She has remained on the roster even as Vanderbilt’s other kickers came out of quarantine and rejoined the team.

Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003.

Army blanks Navy

Quarterback Tyhier Tyler scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, the Army defense stoned Navy with a goal-line stand in the third, and the Black Knights beat their archrival, 15-0, at fog-shrouded Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.

It was the first meeting between the teams at West Point since 1943. The game was moved to Michie Stadium from its customary site in Philadelphia because COVID-19 regulations in Pennsylvania would not have allowed the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend.

The Black Knights (8-2) posted their first shutout in the series since a 27-0 victory in 1969 and have won four of five against Navy (3-7). They had lost all three games played previously at West Point to the Midshipmen, including 13-0 in 1943 during World War II.

Coastal stays perfect

Jaivon Heiligh caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Grayson McCall with 45 seconds left and No. 11 Coastal Carolina preserved its first perfect regular season with a 42-38 win over host Troy.

McCall needed just 45 seconds to move the Chanticleers (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt Conference), who didn’t have any timeouts, 75 yards for the winning score. He completed all four of his passes on the drive, three of them to Heiligh.

They survived a sandwich game between an upset of then-No. 8 BYU and the league title game against No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette. The Trojans (5-6, 3-4) didn’t make it easy for the highest-ranked team to visit Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala.

No. 1 Alabama rolls

DeVonta Smith returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown as No. 1 Alabama (10-0) scored 28 points in a span of 11 minutes in the first half and rolled past host Arkansas, 52-3, in Fayetteville. Alabama’s defense allowed just 188 yards and kept Arkansas (3-7) from registering a first down in seven straight possessions while ringing up eight sacks, the fifth of which resulted in a fumble by Arkansas quarterback Feliepe Franks and led to a 4-yard TD run by Najee Harris, who scored on consecutive runs 14 seconds apart as Alabama cruised toward the SEC championship game next week against No. 6 Florida . . . Quarterback JT Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two of them to George Pickens as the No. 12 Bulldogs broke away from Missouri, 49-14. Zamir White ran for 126 yards and a score while Georgia (7-2) dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Missouri (5-4) managed just 200 yards of offense after topping the 600-yard mark each of the past two weeks . . . Freshman running back Ty Jordan (17 carries, 147 yards) scored twice, including a game-sealing 66-yard TD burst, and Utah’s revamped defense forced three turnovers to help the Utes rally past No. 21 Colorado, 38-21, in Boulder to thwart the Buffaloes’ Pac-12 title hopes. The Utes (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12) found their footing on frozen Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., turning around 21-10 deficit by scoring 28 unanswered points. Colorado freshman receiver/returner Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, showcased his speed by scoring twice — on an 81-yard punt return and on a 61-yard catch off a bubble screen. But it wasn’t enough as the Buffaloes (4-1, 3-1) suffered their first loss under new coach Karl Dorrell.

Clifford shines for Penn State

Sean Clifford completed 17 of 27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn State (3-5) to a 39-24 win over Big Ten foe Michigan State (2-6) in State College, Pa. Penn State’s quarterback added 48 yards and another touchdown on the ground while Parker Washington hauled in a pair of touchdown passes for the Nittany Lions who trailed 21-10 at halftime . . . Valentino Ambrosio kicked the tying field goal at the end of regulation and accounted for the only points in overtime with a 42-yarder to help Rutgers rally past error-prone Maryland, 27-24. The Terrapins (2-6) were without starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was a late scratch for the because of an “illness,” according to the team. Bo Melton scored two touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights (3-5), who trailed twice in the fourth quarter before coming back after losing five of six games before salvaging this one . . . Mohamed Ibrahim ran for two touchdowns following Nebraska turnovers, and a Minnesota team (3-3) missing nearly three dozen players to COVID-19 protocols or injuries left Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., with a stunning 24-17 win over the Cornhuskers (2-5) after being idle three weeks . . . Tyler Johnston III passed for 217 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and to lead UAB to a 21-16 victory over Rice 21-16 to claim the Conference USA West Division for the third consecutive season. UAB (5-3) will face Marshall, which had its game against Charlotte this week canceled, for the conference championship.

Buffalo RB matches feat

Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson rushed 16 times for 105 yards and scored two touchdowns in the No. 24 Bulls’ 56-7 romp over visiting Akron, tying an FBS record by becoming the 12th player to surpass 1,000 yards rushing in the first five games of the season. In his first action since becoming the fourth FBS player to rush for more than 400 yards in a game, Patterson, a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award presented to the nation’s best running back, topped 1,000 yards on a 40-yard run in the second quarter. Stanford’s Bryce Love in 2017 was the last FBS player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in his first five games of the season. Heisman Trophy winners Marcus Allen, Barry Sanders and Ricky Williams also are among the players to accomplish the feat . . . Jack Knight kicked a 22-yard field goal with 29 seconds left, to cap a 17-point, fourth-quarter run, and Ball State rallied to beat Western Michigan, 30-27, to reach the Mid-American Conference title game for the first time since 2008 where the Cardinals (5-1) will face No. 24 Buffalo on Friday. Drew Plitt threw for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Ball State, connecting with Yo’Heinz Tyler from 13-yards out and Justin Hall on a 55-yard scoring strike on the first play of the Cardinals’ next possession. Western Michigan appeared to score on a wild final play, which it kept alive with a series of laterals, but it was called back for an illegal forward pass, surviving an apparent fumble in which Ball State’s sideline rushed the field.

Arizona fires Sumlin

Arizona fired football coach Kevin Sumlin following a 70-7 blowout loss to rival Arizona State on Friday night that extended the Wildcats’ losing streak to 12 games spanning two seasons. Arizona went 9-20 — 6-17 in the Pac-12 — with no bowl appearances under Sumlin and lost all three games to Arizona State. The lopsided Territorial Cup defeat comes two years after the Wildcats blew a 19-point fourth-quarter lead in a 41-40 loss . . . South Alabama hired 33-year-old Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack to take over its team, making him the youngest current head coach in FBS. Wommack replaces Steve Campbell, who was fired six days earlier after a 4-7 season . . . Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, who had missed the past two games with a right ankle injury, opted out of the rest of the season to preapare for the NFL draft. Hubbard, a redshirt junior, finished his college career with 3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced Hubbard’s decision on his pregame radio show before the Cowboys’ regular-season finale vs. Baylor.