Lady Dye Yarns owner’s passions for crafting and promoting diversity drive a growing business

Ivey entered the yarn world following a career in grant-writing for Boston nonprofits. A hobbyist knitter and crocheter, Ivey began hand-dyeing her own yarns to work with. The first time she brought her homemade yarn to a crafting circle, fellow participants complimented it and asked Ivey to dye their yarn, too. Realizing its potential, Ivey began selling her yarn locally and building her business through mentorship and classes on entrepreneurship. In 2011, she officially launched Lady Dye Yarns.

When Diane Ivey brought her hand-dyed yarn to her first national trade show in 2014, she realized she was the only Black vendor in a room of more than 300 other attendees. From that moment, she dedicated herself and her business, Lady Dye Yarns , to promoting diversity and inclusion in the crafting industry.

In this "Schitt's Creek" club kit, Diane Ivey includes her own yarn and themed products from other BIPOC-owned businesses.

“I realized how much more passionate I was about crafting and dyeing yarn,” Ivey said. “I decided I would risk it all and leave a really good job for the crafting world.”

As a Black business owner in a white-dominated industry, Ivey searched out other BIPOC-owned crafting companies to partner with. “I started being very vocal about the lack of diversity in the crafting industry, but no one really listened,” Ivey said. “I decided if I’m going to get my yarn out there, I have to come up with a way to also support other BIPOC businesses.”

Lady Dye Yarns’ most popular offerings are called Clubs, limited-edition, comforting crafting kits featuring a variety of pop culture and historical education themes. (Think: “Hamilton”-, “Schitt’s Creek”-, and Women’s History Month-themed crafts.) In each, Ivy includes her own dyed skeins, patterns, and fun products from BIPOC-owned businesses across the country — from crafting materials to independently-designed stickers to coffee and tea from Boston-based Beantown Tea & Spices. Ivey often connects with other BIPOC-owned brands through Instagram (@ladydyeyarns), where Lady Dye Yarns has close to 20,000 followers.

Now, she’s in the process of developing a retail hub for the company in Hyde Park. While the storefront will not open until early 2021, Ivey has seen a boom of online orders throughout the pandemic as more people turn to crafting in their free time as the holidays approach.

“Even during the Great Recession, the crafting industry never saw a decline, only an increase,” Ivey said. “A lot of people, when they think about crafting, they think of their grandma knitting, but it’s very hip and very popular.”

Explore Lady Dye Yarns and learn more about Ivey and her mission at ladydyeyarns.com.

