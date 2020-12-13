Timothée Chalamet plays a coronavirus, impersonates Harry Styles in ‘SNL’ debut

Timothée Chalamet, who has starred in multiple blockbusters the past few years — among them “Lady Bird,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and “Little Women” — and has a major role in the upcoming “Dune,” brought his talents to “Saturday Night Live” for the first time.

Chalamet, a native New Yorker, said he grew up in an arts building in Hell’s Kitchen only about 12 minutes away from the studio in his opening monologue — and revealed his own personal connection to the show.

“Before I was born, my mom was a dance teacher,” Chalamet said, “but on occasion, she would do background work on ‘Saturday Night Live.’” A clip was then played of his mother in a sketch with Dana Carvey and Chris Farley.