Timothée Chalamet plays a coronavirus, impersonates Harry Styles in ‘SNL’ debut

Timothée Chalamet, who has starred in multiple blockbusters the past few years — among them “Lady Bird,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and “Little Women” — and has a major role in the upcoming “Dune,” brought his talents to “Saturday Night Live” for the first time.
Chalamet, a native New Yorker, said he grew up in an arts building in Hell’s Kitchen only about 12 minutes away from the studio in his opening monologue — and revealed his own personal connection to the show.
“Before I was born, my mom was a dance teacher,” Chalamet said, “but on occasion, she would do background work on ‘Saturday Night Live.’” A clip was then played of his mother in a sketch with Dana Carvey and Chris Farley.
And in a scene that appeared to mirror the monologue Styles — who Chalamet later spoofed in a sketch — performed last year, Chalamet took to the piano to perform a number on his experience growing up in New York City around Christmastime.
“Nothing like Christmas in New York when you grow up here,” Chalamet said. “Ice skating on the Hudson. Sledding down the side of the Chrysler Building. Leaving cookies for Santa in the bathroom at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.”
During the show, Chalamet also played a young man on a farm who sang about his tiny horse, the son in a family of coronaviruses who is against infecting people despite the wishes of his parents, and as Styles, where he was a guest on Dionne Warwick’s (played by Ego Nwodim) show and talked about his hit song “Watermelon Sugar.”
Watch his monologue and some of his sketches below:
